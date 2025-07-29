 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19403371 Edited 29 July 2025 – 19:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! Patch 1.0.6 is here with fresh music for Ionia City and several fixes for the final boss fight and beyond. Here’s what’s new:

🎵 Audio

Added new layered music for Ionia City (indoor/outdoor transitions)

⚔️ Final Boss Fight

Menus can no longer lock up during the final encounter

Shield HP bar now properly resets to 0 after stunning in Phase II

Fixed bug where the boss could summon enemies multiple times without waiting for the first wave to be defeated

Fixed rare issue where the boss would get stuck entering the Satellite Beam phase when all Resonant Orbs were destroyed

🧪 Other Fixes

Undersea Research Lab [Main Lab]: Fixed a collision issue in the top-left corner where players could clip through

Fixed bug where explosive crates weren’t dealing damage to the player

Cymatic Heal visual effects now reset properly after using another Triad ability

Fixed controller issue: You can now attack, parry, and dash while channeling Cymatic Heal

Company splash screen at the start is now skippable


Thanks again for all your support and bug reports. Keep the feedback coming!

