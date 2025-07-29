Hey everyone! Patch 1.0.6 is here with fresh music for Ionia City and several fixes for the final boss fight and beyond. Here’s what’s new:



🎵 Audio



Added new layered music for Ionia City (indoor/outdoor transitions)



⚔️ Final Boss Fight



Menus can no longer lock up during the final encounter



Shield HP bar now properly resets to 0 after stunning in Phase II



Fixed bug where the boss could summon enemies multiple times without waiting for the first wave to be defeated



Fixed rare issue where the boss would get stuck entering the Satellite Beam phase when all Resonant Orbs were destroyed



🧪 Other Fixes



Undersea Research Lab [Main Lab]: Fixed a collision issue in the top-left corner where players could clip through



Fixed bug where explosive crates weren’t dealing damage to the player



Cymatic Heal visual effects now reset properly after using another Triad ability



Fixed controller issue: You can now attack, parry, and dash while channeling Cymatic Heal



Company splash screen at the start is now skippable





Thanks again for all your support and bug reports. Keep the feedback coming!