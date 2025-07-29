Hey everyone! Patch 1.0.6 is here with fresh music for Ionia City and several fixes for the final boss fight and beyond. Here’s what’s new:
🎵 Audio
Added new layered music for Ionia City (indoor/outdoor transitions)
⚔️ Final Boss Fight
Menus can no longer lock up during the final encounter
Shield HP bar now properly resets to 0 after stunning in Phase II
Fixed bug where the boss could summon enemies multiple times without waiting for the first wave to be defeated
Fixed rare issue where the boss would get stuck entering the Satellite Beam phase when all Resonant Orbs were destroyed
🧪 Other Fixes
Undersea Research Lab [Main Lab]: Fixed a collision issue in the top-left corner where players could clip through
Fixed bug where explosive crates weren’t dealing damage to the player
Cymatic Heal visual effects now reset properly after using another Triad ability
Fixed controller issue: You can now attack, parry, and dash while channeling Cymatic Heal
Company splash screen at the start is now skippable
Thanks again for all your support and bug reports. Keep the feedback coming!
