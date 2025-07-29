1. Cyborgs now spawn after 20 seconds, instead of 40 seconds. You could get most of the cheese within 40 seconds, so,.. I upped the difficulty and intensity a little.



2. The "Generic Biome" is now ONLY the first biome you spawn in, after that it can't spawn again. Meaning you will get a little more variation in the biomes, and when you see the generic biome, then you'll know that the exit claw is close by.



3. Fixed a bug where cyborg hunters would kill you multiple times, and also play the kill animations if it catches you when you are getting extracted. That should be fixed now.



4. Removed "Forced FPS 60", it caused the game to run in slow-motion on some machines. It's really hard to test on a single computer, but I hope it's better now.



5. The FPS fix above broke the blood splatter system. So, I remade it. It now runs on line-tracing instead of particles, which is also better in many ways.