New Features:
Fire Dragon becomes an optional legion (currently has many bugs),
When players are attacked, different prompts will appear based on current health percentage, making it easier to notice health changes,
Legion AI rework - legions now make more reasonable target selection for attacks,
Optimized reward selection interface and level selection interface,
Difficulty significantly reduced (increased units starting numbers, easier to get high-tier rewards),
English translation overall adjustment,
Optimized mounting system - easier to mount horses (press B near a horse, it will automatically run over for auto-mounting),
Bug Fixes:
Fixed: Enemies sometimes neither move nor attack,
Fixed: Enemies sometimes keep running toward map edges without attacking,
Fixed: Z or Esc sometimes unable to pause enemy movement during combat,
Fixed: Pressing E in level selection interface causes freeze,
Fixed: Opening settings interface during battle preparation phase causes premature game start,
Known Critical Issues:
Fire Dragons won't actively attack in both C and X states,
Fire Dragons cannot gain upgrades during expeditions (do not choose 3 Dragon squads),
Multi-selecting and right-clicking to drag Fire Dragons during preparation phase causes them to sink underground and freeze the game,
Legions cannot execute move commands during combat
Wrong death animation when enemies die while being knocked back,
Enemy arrows miss when player is mounted,
Temporarily removed legion movement path rendering in overhead view,
Temporarily removed long-press X+E/Q formation rotation in third-person view
Changed files in this update