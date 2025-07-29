 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 StarRupture Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19403298 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Fire Dragon becomes an optional legion (currently has many bugs),

  • When players are attacked, different prompts will appear based on current health percentage, making it easier to notice health changes,

  • Legion AI rework - legions now make more reasonable target selection for attacks,

  • Optimized reward selection interface and level selection interface,

  • Difficulty significantly reduced (increased units starting numbers, easier to get high-tier rewards),

  • English translation overall adjustment,

  • Optimized mounting system - easier to mount horses (press B near a horse, it will automatically run over for auto-mounting),

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed: Enemies sometimes neither move nor attack,

  • Fixed: Enemies sometimes keep running toward map edges without attacking,

  • Fixed: Z or Esc sometimes unable to pause enemy movement during combat,

  • Fixed: Pressing E in level selection interface causes freeze,

  • Fixed: Opening settings interface during battle preparation phase causes premature game start,

Known Critical Issues:

  • Fire Dragons won't actively attack in both C and X states,

  • Fire Dragons cannot gain upgrades during expeditions (do not choose 3 Dragon squads),

  • Multi-selecting and right-clicking to drag Fire Dragons during preparation phase causes them to sink underground and freeze the game,

  • Legions cannot execute move commands during combat

  • Wrong death animation when enemies die while being knocked back,

  • Enemy arrows miss when player is mounted,

  • Temporarily removed legion movement path rendering in overhead view,

  • Temporarily removed long-press X+E/Q formation rotation in third-person view

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3252061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link