 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19403296 Edited 30 July 2025 – 16:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
At the moment, there seems to be a problem with RenPy 8.4,1 and Steam achievements, and so the current version has been reverted to the previous one.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1385501
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1385502
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1385503
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link