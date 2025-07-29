 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Deadlock Killing Floor 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 July 2025 Build 19403281 Edited 30 July 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to update 1.1!

update 1.1 is mostly small level tweaks and polish chances along with the big new thing:

HARD MODE!

Hard mode is a remixed way to play Fungi Crossing after you've already finished the main story.

In hard mode all levels have modified gravity which can make the platforming harder, alter the solution, or both.

The fungi also look different.

Hard mode does not effect cutscenes or any of the story.

It's basically a new-game+

Other than that 1.1 mostly balances and fixes issues with the game

NEW THINGS!

  1. Hard mode

  2. Pause menu hints

  3. Photos make a noise when used and grow when hovered

  4. New fungi skin on the level limbo

BUG FIXES!

  1. Fungi can no longer release each other when un-grounded

  2. Fungi no longer sometimes fail to stick to a ceiling

  3. Carriable object progress bar is now readable in all zoom levels

  4. Inputs read one frame faster

LEVEL TWEAKS!

  1. Crawlspace ceiling was raised

  2. Gravity disabled on limbo

  3. Trash compactor fuel tank made lighter and added arrows

  4. Hitboxes fixed in botanoaichmoclaustrophobia

Changed files in this update

Depot 3430161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link