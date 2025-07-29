Welcome to update 1.1!
update 1.1 is mostly small level tweaks and polish chances along with the big new thing:
HARD MODE!
Hard mode is a remixed way to play Fungi Crossing after you've already finished the main story.
In hard mode all levels have modified gravity which can make the platforming harder, alter the solution, or both.
The fungi also look different.
Hard mode does not effect cutscenes or any of the story.
It's basically a new-game+
Other than that 1.1 mostly balances and fixes issues with the game
NEW THINGS!
Hard mode
Pause menu hints
Photos make a noise when used and grow when hovered
New fungi skin on the level limbo
BUG FIXES!
Fungi can no longer release each other when un-grounded
Fungi no longer sometimes fail to stick to a ceiling
Carriable object progress bar is now readable in all zoom levels
Inputs read one frame faster
LEVEL TWEAKS!
Crawlspace ceiling was raised
Gravity disabled on limbo
Trash compactor fuel tank made lighter and added arrows
Hitboxes fixed in botanoaichmoclaustrophobia
