Welcome to update 1.1!

update 1.1 is mostly small level tweaks and polish chances along with the big new thing:

HARD MODE!

Hard mode is a remixed way to play Fungi Crossing after you've already finished the main story.

In hard mode all levels have modified gravity which can make the platforming harder, alter the solution, or both.

The fungi also look different.

Hard mode does not effect cutscenes or any of the story.

It's basically a new-game+

Other than that 1.1 mostly balances and fixes issues with the game

NEW THINGS!

Hard mode Pause menu hints Photos make a noise when used and grow when hovered New fungi skin on the level limbo

BUG FIXES!

Fungi can no longer release each other when un-grounded Fungi no longer sometimes fail to stick to a ceiling Carriable object progress bar is now readable in all zoom levels Inputs read one frame faster

LEVEL TWEAKS!