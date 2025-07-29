This is probably the last updates/changes for July.
The main change is the added menu to rebind the controls, both for mouse&keyboard and for controller.
Still some stuff I want to finish/add/redo before 0.7.0 and the next wave of playtesting.
Dev shortcuts are still active in this version (1 to save, 2 to load, 3 to delete).
Cheers,
-Aaron
Patch 0.6.7.(dev) now live
Update notes via Steam Community
