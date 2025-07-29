0.12.6.0





Additions:

- Pressing F12 now takes screenshots for steam.

- Missing hotkeys have been added to the options menu, but are not bindable yet. (Going to need to overhaul the keybinding system slightly to support the single key options.)



New Clothing Sets!

- Warlock Set. Similiar to the Wizard set, but for strength. Set bonus increases the chance that heroes use skills.

- Chef Set. Lower defence set focusing on agility. Set bonus reduces cooldown from using items dramatically.

- Beekeeper's Set. Healing/Tank hybrid set. Set bonus applies a stack of honey onto the rest of the team when a battle starts.

- Ghille Suit. Low defense set focusing on strength. Set bonus increases damage every attack, resetting when the hero is damaged.

- Plague Suit. High defense set focusing on strength. Set bonus increases damage based on how much health is missing.



New Raid Location!

- Enchanted Forest, A forest of magical creatures that are far more violent than you'd first think. Main resource is Toadstools, crafting three together gives you a magic dust. Appears at 2 stars and above.

- Main gimmick is a day/night cycle, with certain enemies only appearing during the day or night.

- Boss uses same gimmick with Fairy Godfather/Godmother.



Other Changes:

- Some tutorial wording has been tweaked to make it clear you can double click to add material instead of dragging items.

- Mimics can now spawn as random bosses!



Balance:

- Some clothing sets used to get lower stats as they leveled up, they no longer do.

- Honey is now more common from resource nodes.

- Tweaked gem activation chances.



Bug Fixes:

- Heroes were using skills far more often than enemies in tournaments and they're now in parity.

- Clothing from the demo were being generated FAR more commonly than clothing after, this is now fixed.

- The Chainmail set was not functioning properly with rival battles.