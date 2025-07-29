Bugfix
- The item name's text now shows in "My Listings" Global Market UI
- Refreshing the page after posting a comment for a Report Ticket will not prevent double-posting
- Fixed the text UI in "Your Listings" Global Market UI
- Close button now works on "My Listings" Global Market UI
- Fullscreen toggle now works in Settings UI
Feature
- An email will now get sent to all parties involved in a Report Ticket
Misc
- Added a server-wide "shutdown" command for moderators to use (in-case of a horrible bug/glitch while developers are not online)
- Added more server-side logs for player disconnects (trying to find rare bug)
- All normal chat is now global (temporarily while player count is low)
Performance
- None
Polish
- None
Changed files in this update