Bugfix

- The item name's text now shows in "My Listings" Global Market UI

- Refreshing the page after posting a comment for a Report Ticket will not prevent double-posting

- Fixed the text UI in "Your Listings" Global Market UI

- Close button now works on "My Listings" Global Market UI

- Fullscreen toggle now works in Settings UI

Feature

- An email will now get sent to all parties involved in a Report Ticket

Misc

- Added a server-wide "shutdown" command for moderators to use (in-case of a horrible bug/glitch while developers are not online)

- Added more server-side logs for player disconnects (trying to find rare bug)

- All normal chat is now global (temporarily while player count is low)

Performance

- None

Polish

- None