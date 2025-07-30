HOTFIX 1.10.b

Fall damage still had issues after yesterday's patch. It seems like we only resolved half the issue-- so a bigger refactor has been done to hopefully squash it for good. As always, let us know if you're still having issues with it!



For those wondering why its so finicky, it's because it's handled via 'time falling' instead of 'velocity on impact with the ground'. That's because the characters have ragdoll physics, so relying on velocity on impact with the ground is super inconsistent. However, 'time falling' wasn't properly accounting for scenarios where a player was stuck in geometry in midair, but neither falling nor properly in a grounded state. Thanks for your patience while we investigated this!





FIXES