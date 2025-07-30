 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19402976 Edited 30 July 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HOTFIX 1.10.b

Fall damage still had issues after yesterday's patch. It seems like we only resolved half the issue-- so a bigger refactor has been done to hopefully squash it for good. As always, let us know if you're still having issues with it!

For those wondering why its so finicky, it's because it's handled via 'time falling' instead of 'velocity on impact with the ground'. That's because the characters have ragdoll physics, so relying on velocity on impact with the ground is super inconsistent. However, 'time falling' wasn't properly accounting for scenarios where a player was stuck in geometry in midair, but neither falling nor properly in a grounded state. Thanks for your patience while we investigated this!


FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where fall damage was happening where it shouldn't,

  • Fixed an issue where fall damage wasn't happening where it should.

  • Fixed an issue where cooking items multiple times would stack the buffs/debuffs erroneously if eaten before being pocketed.

  • Fixed small translation issues in Polish and French.

