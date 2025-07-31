 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19402879 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • new! added 104 new level sets with 3,250 new levels, for a total of 60,510 levels
  • updated daily rewards display
  • updated inventory display
  • score doubler timer spans all games instead of being unique to each game
  • various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3677401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link