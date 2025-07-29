- Updated Japanese translation
- Add two new character graphics to replace silhouettes
Final main update
Update notes via Steam Community
This should be the final main update, barring any bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1385501
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1385502
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1385503
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update