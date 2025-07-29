 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19402850 Edited 29 July 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This should be the final main update, barring any bug fixes

  • Updated Japanese translation
  • Add two new character graphics to replace silhouettes

