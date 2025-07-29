-Added 10 new events to event pool:



1.Broken Sword

remove 1 card and randomly gain 1 Lv.3 Card



2.Sudden Insight

randomly upgrade 2 cards



3.Elemental Stone Tree

randomly acquire/upgrade 1 of the 5 elemental cultivation methods



4.Star Altar

select and upgrade 1 card



5.Sword Cliff

spend 20 years to add Innate to a card



6.Tranquil Pavilion

select and remove 1 card



7.Spirit Stone Vein

gain 100 spirit stone

or gain 300 spirit stone + Desire-Touch



8.Spring of letting go

spend 10 lifespan and remove all distraction cards from deck



9.Enlightenment Stone

spend 3 years to either upgrade, remove or duplicate 1 card



10.Mirror of Introspection

select and duplicate a card



-All events now only show up once per run, except for:

Cave

A place overflowing with spiritual energy

Sudden Insight

Elemental Stone Tree

Spirit Stone Vein



(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)

