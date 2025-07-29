-Added 10 new events to event pool:
1.Broken Sword
remove 1 card and randomly gain 1 Lv.3 Card
2.Sudden Insight
randomly upgrade 2 cards
3.Elemental Stone Tree
randomly acquire/upgrade 1 of the 5 elemental cultivation methods
4.Star Altar
select and upgrade 1 card
5.Sword Cliff
spend 20 years to add Innate to a card
6.Tranquil Pavilion
select and remove 1 card
7.Spirit Stone Vein
gain 100 spirit stone
or gain 300 spirit stone + Desire-Touch
8.Spring of letting go
spend 10 lifespan and remove all distraction cards from deck
9.Enlightenment Stone
spend 3 years to either upgrade, remove or duplicate 1 card
10.Mirror of Introspection
select and duplicate a card
-All events now only show up once per run, except for:
Cave
A place overflowing with spiritual energy
Sudden Insight
Elemental Stone Tree
Spirit Stone Vein
(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)
July 29th, 2025 Update Note v0.60
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update