29 July 2025 Build 19402796 Edited 29 July 2025 – 18:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added 10 new events to event pool:

1.Broken Sword
remove 1 card and randomly gain 1 Lv.3 Card

2.Sudden Insight
randomly upgrade 2 cards

3.Elemental Stone Tree
randomly acquire/upgrade 1 of the 5 elemental cultivation methods

4.Star Altar
select and upgrade 1 card

5.Sword Cliff
spend 20 years to add Innate to a card

6.Tranquil Pavilion
select and remove 1 card

7.Spirit Stone Vein
gain 100 spirit stone
or gain 300 spirit stone + Desire-Touch

8.Spring of letting go
spend 10 lifespan and remove all distraction cards from deck

9.Enlightenment Stone
spend 3 years to either upgrade, remove or duplicate 1 card

10.Mirror of Introspection
select and duplicate a card

-All events now only show up once per run, except for:
Cave
A place overflowing with spiritual energy
Sudden Insight
Elemental Stone Tree
Spirit Stone Vein

(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)

