Hello Community,

Multiplayer now in the demo!

You can now play the demo with up to 8 players simultaneously. Three checkpoints ensure fair reset points, but the path to the top remains as challenging as ever. Whoever reaches the finish line first wins!

Optimizations in the main game & the demo

I've also made a few small improvements to the main game and the demo, including minor optimizations.

Little extra: Falling rabbits for atmosphere

In the background of the game, you can now occasionally see rabbits falling, a little visual extra that reinforces the feeling of constant ascent (and failure) and reminds you that you never fall alone.

Demo

The demo still ends at the third checkpoint. Can you make it there? No PvP, but a tough race through traps and difficult climbing sections. Whoever reaches the finish line first wins. No limits, no pity.

I look forward to your feedback and thank you very much for your previous reviews.

Have fun climbing, falling and cursing!

In Discord you have the possibility to follow the development and ask questions. https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr





