GAMEPLAY
Camera movement both in and outside of combat has been refined for a more immersive and responsive experience.
Most of the combat animations have been replaced with new, more fluid and responsive versions to improve the overall feel of the action.
Various movement animations have also been reworked, making transitions between states feel more natural.
Animation transitions are now smoother across the board, reducing jarring or abrupt visual changes during gameplay.
Crouch functionality has been removed, as it had no measurable impact on gameplay or mechanics.
Bow special attacks have been updated and now deal proper damage including explosive arrows, which now detonate with expected results.
The boss interaction system has been revamped to offer more meaningful and consistent encounters.
Two new types of vendors have been introduced, offering a wider range of services and items to explore.
Several new special attacks have been added, each designed to enrich combat diversity and strategy.
Enemy AI has been significantly improved, making engagements more challenging and varied.
Boss AI has also been upgraded to introduce more complex behaviors and reactive patterns. (Still WIP)
A wide selection of new armor sets and weapons has been introduced, expanding build options and visual customization.
The main quest line has been updated.
Dialogue system has been enhanced.
Combo system has been refined for better responsiveness and feedback.
A new tutorial system has been added to help new players ease into the core mechanics.
Enemy spawn system has been improved to provide better pacing, better performance and level scaling throughout gameplay.
VISUALS
Lighting Overhauls:
Full lighting overhauls have been completed in Topkapi Palace, Caravanserai, Hippodrome, Crypt and Galata Square significantly enhancing mood, clarity, and realism.
Models & Textures:
New clothing variants have been introduced, enriching the visual diversity of characters.
Blood pool visuals, hair card quality, character model polish, and overall environmental textures have been upgraded for greater immersion.
Physics & Effects:
Realistic cloth physics have been implemented for armors and outfits, adding dynamic movement. (Still WIP)
PERFORMANCE
Lighting systems have been optimized to reduce GPU load.
Water systems have been optimized to reduce GPU load.
Skin cache has been streamlined to reduce performance overhead.
The entire texture library has undergone optimization to reduce memory usage and loading times.
All materials have been reworked and optimized for better in-game performance and less visual glitches.
MISSIONS
“Find Destan” Quest:
The secret door logic has been reworked to improve clarity and discovery pacing.
Quest text has been refined for better narrative tone and guidance.
Sultan’s dialogue has been revised.
BALANCE
The in-game economy has been rebalanced to improve pacing, challenge, and item relevance.
Enemy statistics have been adjusted for a more consistent difficulty curve across different zones.
Boss statistics have been reviewed to ensure each boss fight feels unique and appropriately challenging.
Loot drop rates have been fine-tuned for better progression and reward satisfaction.
The ability system has been balanced.
Archers have been reworked and will no longer one-shot players.
UI
The death screen has been redesigned.
The active quest widget is redesigned.
The level cleared widget has been reworked for a more satisfying progression acknowledgment.
A new skill tree interface has been introduced. (Still WIP)
Some item icons in the inventory have been updated for better visual distinction.
Dialogue interactions now support click-to-advance functionality for smoother reading flow.
AUDIO
Enemies now produce unique sound effects when damaged, enhancing combat audio feedback.
New footstep sounds have been added.
The main character has received additional sound effects to reinforce actions.
UI now features improved auditory feedback, making navigation and interaction feel more responsive.
LEVELS
Topkapi:
Mirror interaction now has proper collision detection and no longer works through walls.
Cellar dungeon doors now feature improved collision for smoother navigation.
Caravanserai:
Corrected mesh collision issues to prevent player snagging or clipping.
Boss area has been visually and mechanically updated for a more dramatic showdown.
Hippodrome:
Mesh collisions have been corrected to improve movement and line-of-sight consistency.
Galata Square & Tower:
Boss area has been redesigned.
BUG FIXES
Players no longer get stuck in sprint mode after interacting with NPCs.
Fixed crashes related to bow-rolling lock and ranged executions.
Equipping two-handed weapons no longer causes item deletion from inventory.
Nudity filter now applies correctly to companions upon reloading a saved game.
Fixed rendering issues with various materials not displaying properly.
Socket placements on weapons have been corrected to prevent awkward grip positions.
Hair clipping issues have been addressed on multiple models.
Dragging consumables to portraits no longer results in duplicated items.
Character presets and quest progress now reset properly when starting a new game.
Companion XP is now loaded correctly when resuming from saves.
Attribute points now apply as intended when allocated.
UV issues on both weapons and armors have been corrected.
Environmental UV errors have been fixed for more seamless visuals.
Health, Stamina, and Mana bars now update accurately and in real-time.
Empty inventory/vendor slots are now truly non-interactable.
And hundreds of bug fixes & new features we couldn't be able to list here 😎
🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback, and passion!
We’re working hard to make the world richer, smoother, and more rewarding.
Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us!
