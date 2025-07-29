Camera movement both in and outside of combat has been refined for a more immersive and responsive experience.

Most of the combat animations have been replaced with new, more fluid and responsive versions to improve the overall feel of the action.

Various movement animations have also been reworked, making transitions between states feel more natural.

Animation transitions are now smoother across the board, reducing jarring or abrupt visual changes during gameplay.

Crouch functionality has been removed, as it had no measurable impact on gameplay or mechanics.

Bow special attacks have been updated and now deal proper damage including explosive arrows, which now detonate with expected results.

The boss interaction system has been revamped to offer more meaningful and consistent encounters.

Two new types of vendors have been introduced, offering a wider range of services and items to explore.

Several new special attacks have been added, each designed to enrich combat diversity and strategy.

Enemy AI has been significantly improved, making engagements more challenging and varied.

Boss AI has also been upgraded to introduce more complex behaviors and reactive patterns. (Still WIP)

A wide selection of new armor sets and weapons has been introduced, expanding build options and visual customization.

The main quest line has been updated.

Dialogue system has been enhanced.

Combo system has been refined for better responsiveness and feedback.

A new tutorial system has been added to help new players ease into the core mechanics.