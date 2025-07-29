Hi hello, first of all THANK YOU for all the feedback I got and the really succesfull (re) launch of the playtest. In the past day the game has gotten like 800 wishlists and tons of new players so i THANK GOD and THANK YOU!

This is just a small patch adressing some of the bigger glitches and (very important) that one room where everyone couldnt find the access code.

Some of these changes (especially the movement ones) are definitely not final and will need more iteration so please join the discord or fill out the new feedback form.

Changes:

Added a save point in "Ventilation Shaft 2" near the terminal

Added 1 quibble in the plimbo secret room

improved some object & light placements in "Maintanance?" and "Testing Chamber 17" to make progression clearer

Added a more obvious sfx sound for secret room in "Testing Chamber 17"

Steam in "Maintanance?" stops faster after disabling it

Made second voiceline in "TestingChamber 17" longer.

Updated all subtitles to display the correct text and translated them to german.

The last subtitle text now "unwrites" instead of disappearing

Removed distracting red lights from "The Megastructure."

added some extra security to the elevators in "The Megastructure?" and "Elevator?" to keep players from falling off

Movement changes:

More acceleration

less counter movement



Bugfixes

Improved vaulting detection

Fixed grammar errors in "L6554.", "Maintanance?" and "Offices?"

fixed terminal user cryoadmin_02 not displaying logs because of translation error

fixed terminal user CA-NR-25 not displaying logs because of translation error

Fixed missing log text in "Ventilation System 2"

Fixed sometimes not navigable RevelOS

fixed occlusion culling problems in accross the entire second level where objects would dissapear right in front of you.

Fixed "plimbo" secret in "Ventilation System 2" disapearing when in corner

Fixed misaligned pipes in "The Northern Rift"

Fixed flickering volumetric light

Fixed visual bug where the outside light of "The Northern RIft" would appear inside "Ventilation System 2" (especially on lower quality settings because of their limited shadow rendering range)

Fixed bugged pipe collider in "Testing Chameber 17"

Added missing death trigger in the threadseed secret

Fixed death trigger colliding with objects in "Testing Chamber 17"

Fixed some bugged or missing collision across all levels.

Fixed infinite hallways in "Ventilation System 2" not actually being infinite

Fixed Timer resetting when hitting one hour

Fixed UI issues with utlrawide monitors

Fixed voceline from "Testing Chamber 17" playing in "Maintanance?"

Fixed main menu music sometimes skipping to the next song too soon

Added some missing german translations

-Stefaaan !!