 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19402530 Edited 29 July 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi hello, first of all THANK YOU for all the feedback I got and the really succesfull (re) launch of the playtest. In the past day the game has gotten like 800 wishlists and tons of new players so i THANK GOD and THANK YOU!

This is just a small patch adressing some of the bigger glitches and (very important) that one room where everyone couldnt find the access code.

Some of these changes (especially the movement ones) are definitely not final and will need more iteration so please join the discord or fill out the new feedback form.

Changes:

  • Added a save point in "Ventilation Shaft 2" near the terminal

  • Added 1 quibble in the plimbo secret room

  • improved some object & light placements in "Maintanance?" and "Testing Chamber 17" to make progression clearer

  • Added a more obvious sfx sound for secret room in "Testing Chamber 17"

  • Steam in "Maintanance?" stops faster after disabling it

  • Made second voiceline in "TestingChamber 17" longer.

  • Updated all subtitles to display the correct text and translated them to german.

  • The last subtitle text now "unwrites" instead of disappearing

  • Removed distracting red lights from "The Megastructure."

  • added some extra security to the elevators in "The Megastructure?" and "Elevator?" to keep players from falling off

Movement changes:

  • More acceleration

  • less counter movement

Bugfixes

  • Improved vaulting detection

  • Fixed grammar errors in "L6554.", "Maintanance?" and "Offices?"

  • fixed terminal user cryoadmin_02 not displaying logs because of translation error

  • fixed terminal user CA-NR-25 not displaying logs because of translation error

  • Fixed missing log text in "Ventilation System 2"

  • Fixed sometimes not navigable RevelOS

  • fixed occlusion culling problems in accross the entire second level where objects would dissapear right in front of you.

  • Fixed "plimbo" secret in "Ventilation System 2" disapearing when in corner

  • Fixed misaligned pipes in "The Northern Rift"

  • Fixed flickering volumetric light

  • Fixed visual bug where the outside light of "The Northern RIft" would appear inside "Ventilation System 2" (especially on lower quality settings because of their limited shadow rendering range)

  • Fixed bugged pipe collider in "Testing Chameber 17"

  • Added missing death trigger in the threadseed secret

  • Fixed death trigger colliding with objects in "Testing Chamber 17"

  • Improved vaulting detection

  • Fixed some bugged or missing collision across all levels.

  • Fixed infinite hallways in "Ventilation System 2" not actually being infinite

  • Fixed Timer resetting when hitting one hour

  • Fixed UI issues with utlrawide monitors

  • Fixed voceline from "Testing Chamber 17" playing in "Maintanance?"

  • Fixed main menu music sometimes skipping to the next song too soon

  • Added some missing german translations

-Stefaaan !!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3526251
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3526252
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3526253
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link