29 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
First and foremost, we’re overwhelmed by the response Webgrave received - thank you! And thank you for your feedback, it means a lot and helps us improve the game. We have identified some things which require a fair amount of tinkering, but there are also smaller fixes and fine-tunes which we can perform already, so, without much ado, here is a change list for the first Webgrave hotfix, aka. what we have been working on since yesterday:
  • Fixed Arsenal stat to correctly affect reload;
  • Increased base reload speed for Hypnosis and Ricochet;
  • Fixed Chronoclast's black screen issue;
  • Added reminder explaining Chronoclast;
  • Temporarily disabled FSR due to stability issues - a permanent fix is in the works;
  • Less flytraps per arena;
  • Town minibosses now drop either Incantation 2 or 3;
  • Koschei's auto reload speed now ramps up slightly slower;
  • Shadow Orbs are now instant pickup, like all other enemy drops;
  • Fixed an incorrect Gnosis 6 description that suggested you get a 6th rosary slot;
  • Tweaks to herb spawns;
  • Fixed SRH not consuming charges on M1.


Additionally, we have prepared a mini FAQ which may answer some of the questions you have been asking across all the communication channels:



That’s it for today - we will be back with another batch of fixes and updates soon, please stay tuned and keep the feedback coming.

Cheers!

Open link