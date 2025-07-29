- Fixed Arsenal stat to correctly affect reload;
- Increased base reload speed for Hypnosis and Ricochet;
- Fixed Chronoclast's black screen issue;
- Added reminder explaining Chronoclast;
- Temporarily disabled FSR due to stability issues - a permanent fix is in the works;
- Less flytraps per arena;
- Town minibosses now drop either Incantation 2 or 3;
- Koschei's auto reload speed now ramps up slightly slower;
- Shadow Orbs are now instant pickup, like all other enemy drops;
- Fixed an incorrect Gnosis 6 description that suggested you get a 6th rosary slot;
- Tweaks to herb spawns;
- Fixed SRH not consuming charges on M1.
Additionally, we have prepared a mini FAQ which may answer some of the questions you have been asking across all the communication channels:
That’s it for today - we will be back with another batch of fixes and updates soon, please stay tuned and keep the feedback coming.
Cheers!
