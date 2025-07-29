Fixed Arsenal stat to correctly affect reload;



Increased base reload speed for Hypnosis and Ricochet;



Fixed Chronoclast's black screen issue;



Added reminder explaining Chronoclast;



Temporarily disabled FSR due to stability issues - a permanent fix is in the works;



Less flytraps per arena;



Town minibosses now drop either Incantation 2 or 3;



Koschei's auto reload speed now ramps up slightly slower;



Shadow Orbs are now instant pickup, like all other enemy drops;



Fixed an incorrect Gnosis 6 description that suggested you get a 6th rosary slot;



Tweaks to herb spawns;



Fixed SRH not consuming charges on M1.



First and foremost, we’re overwhelmed by the response Webgrave received - thank you! And thank you for your feedback, it means a lot and helps us improve the game. We have identified some things which require a fair amount of tinkering, but there are also smaller fixes and fine-tunes which we can perform already, so, without much ado, here is a change list for the first Webgrave hotfix, aka. what we have been working on since yesterday:Additionally, we have prepared a mini FAQ which may answer some of the questions you have been asking across all the communication channels:That’s it for today - we will be back with another batch of fixes and updates soon, please stay tuned and keep the feedback coming.Cheers!