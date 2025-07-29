Modifiers are percentage based so players should be able to adjust them to their needs for optimal training.

Modifiers had a complete overhaul, and players can now adjust scale, health, speed and game time. There are also dynamic versions of all of these settings so players can set a minimum and maximum value for the target to use when spawning. Adaptive values are on the roadmap!

We have 20 tasks that come pre-installed, players can delete them if they don’t like them and go get different ones from the workshop as players upload tasks.

We have converted to using Sticks Studio for all new tasks going forward so now the community can build and share tasks! The old tasks are still available, but analytics may be inconsistent.

We are analyzing all of these analytics over the next few months to get a good baseline for future calibration level, ranking, and leaderboards.

We also now track analog stick input per frame and display that in a chart to show stick input usage throughout a task.

Tracking analytics now include accuracy, average time on target, bot juke recovery times, under and overshoot times, and more.

There is now a dedicated analytics menu that shows all task historical values along with individual task history charts.

Overhauled the analytics system. Note: Legacy tasks may have inconsistent results as this was built with the new task system in mind.

Added the ability to upload tasks, bots, and levels to the workshop now.

Tasks now have a required tag for upload either flicking or tracking. This lets the system know what analytics and scoring system to use. So, tag your task accordingly!

Levels now have an optional “Open Source” tag that will allow others to reupload the level after making changes. We wanted to try and eliminate from someone stealing others work as themselves, you know in case you guys make an iconic map from some game! Warning! Once set to open source that can never be undone, even by the original owner!

Downloaded tasks will go to playable tasks and will not go to the Sticks Studio task screen. This means nobody will be able to reupload your task either, we thought this was best because the core of a task is in the level and bot which makes the task configuration screen fairly trivial.

Bots will work like every other workshop item where users can download and reupload as the last editor, we do ask that if you are reuploading that it have meaningful changes and is not just the same bot with no changes.

Expanded spawn groups to A, B, C, D, and E

Added bot health in seconds.