Tasks System Overhaul!
We have converted to using Sticks Studio for all new tasks going forward so now the community can build and share tasks! The old tasks are still available, but analytics may be inconsistent.
We have 20 tasks that come pre-installed, players can delete them if they don’t like them and go get different ones from the workshop as players upload tasks.
Modifiers had a complete overhaul, and players can now adjust scale, health, speed and game time. There are also dynamic versions of all of these settings so players can set a minimum and maximum value for the target to use when spawning. Adaptive values are on the roadmap!
Modifiers are percentage based so players should be able to adjust them to their needs for optimal training.
Tasks use the new analytics system.
New Analytics System!
Overhauled the analytics system. Note: Legacy tasks may have inconsistent results as this was built with the new task system in mind.
There is now a dedicated analytics menu that shows all task historical values along with individual task history charts.
Flicking analytics include accuracy, time to target, under and overshoot values, precision, and more.
Tracking analytics now include accuracy, average time on target, bot juke recovery times, under and overshoot times, and more.
We also now track analog stick input per frame and display that in a chart to show stick input usage throughout a task.
We are analyzing all of these analytics over the next few months to get a good baseline for future calibration level, ranking, and leaderboards.
Sticks Studio Now Live!
Added the ability to upload tasks, bots, and levels to the workshop now.
Tasks now have a required tag for upload either flicking or tracking. This lets the system know what analytics and scoring system to use. So, tag your task accordingly!
Levels now have an optional “Open Source” tag that will allow others to reupload the level after making changes. We wanted to try and eliminate from someone stealing others work as themselves, you know in case you guys make an iconic map from some game! Warning! Once set to open source that can never be undone, even by the original owner!
Downloaded tasks will go to playable tasks and will not go to the Sticks Studio task screen. This means nobody will be able to reupload your task either, we thought this was best because the core of a task is in the level and bot which makes the task configuration screen fairly trivial.
Bots will work like every other workshop item where users can download and reupload as the last editor, we do ask that if you are reuploading that it have meaningful changes and is not just the same bot with no changes.
Expanded spawn groups to A, B, C, D, and E
Added bot health in seconds.
We look forward to seeing what the community creates!
Quality of Life
Players can now favorite the new tasks and playlists.
Modifiers on the new tasks are remembered.
Favorites appear first in the list.
Syncing and deleting tasks and playlists are now done in the modifier or details screen.
Targets health per second is now triggered per frame and not from a weapon firing.
Targets will turn green when being damage or the player is on target and able to fire.
Added health bars to targets that have more than 1 health and are not invincible to let the player know the health left on the target.
Added togglable descriptions to the review screen.
Bugs
Fixed losing navigation when looking at weapon or game profile workshop info.
Fixed Sticks Studio using game modifier game time.
Roadmap
Add Apex Legends ALC converter
Analyze player’s task performances for leaderboards, scoring system adjustments, and feedback system.
