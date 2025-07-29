 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19402035 Edited 29 July 2025 – 17:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I am still trying. Munu is still wonky, but I genuinely hope it fits your needs.

I have overworked myself.

I still have a lot of other updates. But just a few QoL changes thrown in.

Sorry for any inconvenience. I am doing my best.

Changed files in this update

