Update v2.3 will be available to download on July 29th at 11 AM PT. This update brings further optimization improvements, a new gamemode, two new infantry weapons, two new flamethrower tanks, and several significant bug fixes!

We have implemented a temporary fix for the HDD loading bug. However, we continue to advise players to install Squad 44 on an SSD instead of an HDD to achieve better performance while we wait for EAC support.

Before deploying, remember to clear your cache before joining a server for a smooth operation.

If you haven't and want to chat with fellow players about Update v2.3 please join the Squad 44 Discord!

New tanks are missing from the Arnhem Range.

New tanks have excess flamethrower magazines.

Vehicles driven out of bounds don't die in conquest (players do).

Possible FPS bleed fix (Please see wood/concrete shockwave emitter fix in "General Fixes" for more info).

Possible memory leak fix related to revive and heal icons.

Further work on limb and helmet physics for gore.

Added new HLODs to multiple maps.

Added Conquest Game Mode Five initial maps ( Oosterbeek, Arnhem, Grave, Haguenau & St Mere Eglise ) Smaller gameplay arenas pushing you immediately into the heat of battle. Spawn on SL mechanic and spawn on captured flag mechanic. Multiple active flags with ticket bleed mechanics.



Multiple map geometry fixes.

Removed vehicle collision on multiple hedges/bushes across various maps.

Replaced broken Oosterbeek Frontline Objective.

Corrected pre-placed supplies on Oosterbeek Offensive 02.

Deployables can now be rotated using the Q and E keys when placing.

Updated 2D floating objective markers (flags and more). Attack/Defence Information. Objective timer. Fade in/out over distance.



Updated the ANZAC medic emblem to be green.

Added custom server options configuration for seeding gamemode.

Changes to shadow quality to fix flickering.

Added new USMC 1st Raider Battalion Weapons. M1941 Johnson Rifle. M1941 Johnson Machine Gun.



Added Flammwagen Pzkfw. B-2 740(f) Flamethrower Tank for the German Army (Chapter 1 maps).

Added Churchill Crocodile Flamethrower Tank for the British Army (Chapter 1 maps).

Both new tanks were added to the Tank School.