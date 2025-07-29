Recruits!
Update v2.3 will be available to download on July 29th at 11 AM PT. This update brings further optimization improvements, a new gamemode, two new infantry weapons, two new flamethrower tanks, and several significant bug fixes!
We have implemented a temporary fix for the HDD loading bug. However, we continue to advise players to install Squad 44 on an SSD instead of an HDD to achieve better performance while we wait for EAC support.
Before deploying, remember to clear your cache before joining a server for a smooth operation. Stay sharp out there!
New tanks are missing from the Arnhem Range.
New tanks have excess flamethrower magazines.
Vehicles driven out of bounds don't die in conquest (players do).
Possible FPS bleed fix (Please see wood/concrete shockwave emitter fix in "General Fixes" for more info).
Possible memory leak fix related to revive and heal icons.
Further work on limb and helmet physics for gore.
Added new HLODs to multiple maps.
Added Conquest Game Mode
Five initial maps (Oosterbeek, Arnhem, Grave, Haguenau & St Mere Eglise)
Smaller gameplay arenas pushing you immediately into the heat of battle.
Spawn on SL mechanic and spawn on captured flag mechanic.
Multiple active flags with ticket bleed mechanics.
Multiple map geometry fixes.
Removed vehicle collision on multiple hedges/bushes across various maps.
Replaced broken Oosterbeek Frontline Objective.
Corrected pre-placed supplies on Oosterbeek Offensive 02.
Deployables can now be rotated using the Q and E keys when placing.
Updated 2D floating objective markers (flags and more).
Attack/Defence Information.
Objective timer.
Fade in/out over distance.
Updated the ANZAC medic emblem to be green.
Added custom server options configuration for seeding gamemode.
Changes to shadow quality to fix flickering.
Added new USMC 1st Raider Battalion Weapons.
M1941 Johnson Rifle.
M1941 Johnson Machine Gun.
Added Flammwagen Pzkfw. B-2 740(f) Flamethrower Tank for the German Army (Chapter 1 maps).
Added Churchill Crocodile Flamethrower Tank for the British Army (Chapter 1 maps).
Both new tanks were added to the Tank School.
Fixed APHE's poor penetration and shatter on impacting the tank crew (APHE is now significantly more lethal).
Fixed flamethrowers killing the tank crew inside the turret.
Fixed buildable/vehicle-mounted MG/AT Gun jitter.
Fixed spawns displaying twice on the spawn menu.
Fixed radio bleedout indicator.
Fixed issue with shockwaves against wood and concrete, creating an eternal emitter, resulting in significant FPS degradation over time.
Fixed issue with Gammon grenade and Gebalte Ladung causing unnecessary shockwave traces upon detonation, causing FPS hitches.
Fixed elongated fuel component explosion flames.
Fixed markers not getting grayed out if a flag is no longer capturable (top right, minimap, and 2D floating UI).
Fixed tanks being flipped by strafing runs.
Fixed Guadalcanal water killing players when not submerged.
Cromwell Hull mesh rear double armour fixed.
Sherman Hull mesh double armour fixed.
