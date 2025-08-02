Let's celebrate one year of Motördoom

Let's celebrate 1 year of Motördoom with a new update and a sale!

One year passed already since Motördoom was released! And what a year it was. The game was received very positively which makes me very happy. I managed to create a couple of Bundles with awesome games, the game got Steam Deck Verified and best of all I implemented Workshop Support!

Motördoom is a game i made entirely on my own and it's awesome to see that so many of you enjoy it. Thank you very much! I am especially stoked by all the awesome Mods that were made! Playing levels and using skins that others made is such a fun thing for me and I'm always hyped if I see that new stuff got uploaded! Keep 'em coming!

I'm currently working on a port for Nintendo Switch which will be ready soon and then hopefully get approved for release. Alongside porting, I reworked a lot of the game and made some fixes and changes. I'm always glad to receive feedback and bug reports so I can fix the game and make it as good as possible. So thanks to everyone who took the time to write some feedback, ideas and suggestions.

Here are the changes and fixes of this update.

Changes:

Rider can now grind around corners

Level updates to improve the flow

Added grace period after landing to improve combos dropping before grind/wheelie

You now have the option to choose cards randomly when presented with cards (this will skip the choice and pick all the cards you need to choose at random)

"Demonic Offering" sound will only play once per upgrade

Reworked the acceleration code and added a max speed value that prevents you from becoming too fast

Changed some locations of collectibles to better fit the changes to the levels

Added some new gaps

Changed the look of the background in the menu

Slightly changed some UI elements in the menu

Fixes:

Fixed some typos / translation errors

Fixed Pause Menu (back on keyboard is now backspace, closing ESC)

Fixed Leaderboard bug that did overwrite best score on first upload of session

Fixed Leaderboard displaying order incorrectly when player names couldn't fit

Fixed a rail that caused stopped your combos in the Old Factory stage

Fixed photo mode input that didn't work in Demon Forge stage

Prevent you from accessing the menu before intro is finished

Fixed Options Panel not displaying correctly for different aspect ratios

As always thanks to all the people playing Motördoom, leaving positive reviews, creating Mods, posting screenshots or make videos about the game! Thank you very much! I really appreciate it.

I hope you all enjoy the new update. Have fun!

Chris

Hobo Cat Games