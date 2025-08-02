Let's celebrate one year of Motördoom
Let's celebrate 1 year of Motördoom with a new update and a sale!
One year passed already since Motördoom was released! And what a year it was. The game was received very positively which makes me very happy. I managed to create a couple of Bundles with awesome games, the game got Steam Deck Verified and best of all I implemented Workshop Support!
Motördoom is a game i made entirely on my own and it's awesome to see that so many of you enjoy it. Thank you very much! I am especially stoked by all the awesome Mods that were made! Playing levels and using skins that others made is such a fun thing for me and I'm always hyped if I see that new stuff got uploaded! Keep 'em coming!
I'm currently working on a port for Nintendo Switch which will be ready soon and then hopefully get approved for release. Alongside porting, I reworked a lot of the game and made some fixes and changes. I'm always glad to receive feedback and bug reports so I can fix the game and make it as good as possible. So thanks to everyone who took the time to write some feedback, ideas and suggestions.
Here are the changes and fixes of this update.
Changes:
Rider can now grind around corners
Level updates to improve the flow
Added grace period after landing to improve combos dropping before grind/wheelie
You now have the option to choose cards randomly when presented with cards
(this will skip the choice and pick all the cards you need to choose at random)
"Demonic Offering" sound will only play once per upgrade
Reworked the acceleration code and added a max speed value that prevents you from becoming too fast
Changed some locations of collectibles to better fit the changes to the levels
Added some new gaps
Changed the look of the background in the menu
Slightly changed some UI elements in the menu
Fixes:
Fixed some typos / translation errors
Fixed Pause Menu (back on keyboard is now backspace, closing ESC)
Fixed Leaderboard bug that did overwrite best score on first upload of session
Fixed Leaderboard displaying order incorrectly when player names couldn't fit
Fixed a rail that caused stopped your combos in the Old Factory stage
Fixed photo mode input that didn't work in Demon Forge stage
Prevent you from accessing the menu before intro is finished
Fixed Options Panel not displaying correctly for different aspect ratios
As always thanks to all the people playing Motördoom, leaving positive reviews, creating Mods, posting screenshots or make videos about the game! Thank you very much! I really appreciate it.
I hope you all enjoy the new update. Have fun!
Chris
Hobo Cat Games
Changed files in this update