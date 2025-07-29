 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19401879 Edited 29 July 2025 – 19:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta Patch 030

After getting the reports in for the Regular Version with Patch 029, I decided to experiment and test some more Open World design and logic as it would help with some of the reported issues. Open World would/will impact performance but the goal is for a reliable fps on mid-range computers and to begin adding to the game...rather than have 150-200+ fps with not much in it.

I will spend a a little time on this and if it doesn't look feasible to get up and running I will quickly revert and correct the Regular version for those experience crashes!

As always I'm in Discord if you need anything.

Changed depots in betabuild branch

Depot 2932961
