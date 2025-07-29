 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19401791
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access .8015

--- Features ---

  • ViceVale Festival - Neon Lights

  • Vicevale NPCs extra schedules

  • Neon Nexus arcade mini games (Breezeke Blitz, Incheon Slither, Scorch Squadron)

  • Quick sign-in button added to cloud loading

  • Auto deposit/withdraw all items button for inventories

  • Chillspire Build Level 2 - Move Relearning house

--- Other Changes ---

  • Massive pathfinding overhaul for farm monsters increasing performance, battery life and stopping intermittent lag

  • Farm monsters can now work while in any building

  • Hot bar will always clamp to right side of screen when opening inventory

  • Rottato evolution line rare color changed from green -> purple

  • Added 2 more shop NPCs to Chillspire (to stop confusion on where to interact)

  • Town builds now require creds on top of materials

  • Map fixes in Vicevale and nexus

  • Specia shops can now accept items as a currency

  • Farm monsters can now be walked over while following

  • Slightly improved startup times especially on mobile devices

--- Items ---

  • Decorations: Arcade machine, Lumibot Plushie, Speakers (LG, SM), Gamer Art

  • Lumibot helmet

--- Controls ---

  • Some keybindings don't save/load properly when moving from controller device to keyboard device

  • Can't click top button with start key sometimes on game startup

--- Bugs ---

  • Meet Veyrin after first cutscene in Fenland not activating

  • Krimidual up idle animation fixed (was choppy). Penguinetic face image wrong

  • Front tile while digging soil watering itself

  • Lag issues while farm monster is checking for next task when not in farm area

  • Chronomon PC double cycling though pages with Q/E

  • Issues with spawning in the void (caused by minimizing/soft closing game)

  • Debris spawning sometimes on houses, bridges and stairs

  • Debris only spawning in the top left part of the farm

  • Missing tillable spots in mountain farm

  • Cloud load issues with new festival system

Changed files in this update

