Early Access .8015

--- Features ---

Auto deposit/withdraw all items button for inventories

--- Other Changes ---

Massive pathfinding overhaul for farm monsters increasing performance, battery life and stopping intermittent lag

Farm monsters can now work while in any building

Hot bar will always clamp to right side of screen when opening inventory

Rottato evolution line rare color changed from green -> purple

Added 2 more shop NPCs to Chillspire (to stop confusion on where to interact)

Town builds now require creds on top of materials

Map fixes in Vicevale and nexus

Specia shops can now accept items as a currency

Farm monsters can now be walked over while following