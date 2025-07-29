Early Access .8015
--- Features ---
ViceVale Festival - Neon Lights
Vicevale NPCs extra schedules
Neon Nexus arcade mini games (Breezeke Blitz, Incheon Slither, Scorch Squadron)
Quick sign-in button added to cloud loading
Auto deposit/withdraw all items button for inventories
Chillspire Build Level 2 - Move Relearning house
--- Other Changes ---
Massive pathfinding overhaul for farm monsters increasing performance, battery life and stopping intermittent lag
Farm monsters can now work while in any building
Hot bar will always clamp to right side of screen when opening inventory
Rottato evolution line rare color changed from green -> purple
Added 2 more shop NPCs to Chillspire (to stop confusion on where to interact)
Town builds now require creds on top of materials
Map fixes in Vicevale and nexus
Specia shops can now accept items as a currency
Farm monsters can now be walked over while following
Slightly improved startup times especially on mobile devices
--- Items ---
Decorations: Arcade machine, Lumibot Plushie, Speakers (LG, SM), Gamer Art
Lumibot helmet
--- Controls ---
Some keybindings don't save/load properly when moving from controller device to keyboard device
Can't click top button with start key sometimes on game startup
--- Bugs ---
Meet Veyrin after first cutscene in Fenland not activating
Krimidual up idle animation fixed (was choppy). Penguinetic face image wrong
Front tile while digging soil watering itself
Lag issues while farm monster is checking for next task when not in farm area
Chronomon PC double cycling though pages with Q/E
Issues with spawning in the void (caused by minimizing/soft closing game)
Debris spawning sometimes on houses, bridges and stairs
Debris only spawning in the top left part of the farm
Missing tillable spots in mountain farm
Cloud load issues with new festival system
