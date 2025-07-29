 Skip to content
Major 29 July 2025 Build 19401790 Edited 29 July 2025 – 16:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello folks! Recently i've stumbled upon Creatura source code, so here is a small update. Cheers!

- Fixed simple dev editor toggle in Freeplay selection
- Fixed some achievements not triggering
- Fixed cleaning algae from decorations
- Fixed mirror reflections not rendering
- Fixed random crashing at start
- Optimized animals pathfinding
- Engine updated to Unity 6 LTS
- Replaced deprecated libraries
- Improved localizations
- Improved fonts

