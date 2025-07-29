Hello folks! Recently i've stumbled upon Creatura source code, so here is a small update. Cheers!
- Fixed simple dev editor toggle in Freeplay selection
- Fixed some achievements not triggering
- Fixed cleaning algae from decorations
- Fixed mirror reflections not rendering
- Fixed random crashing at start
- Optimized animals pathfinding
- Engine updated to Unity 6 LTS
- Replaced deprecated libraries
- Improved localizations
- Improved fonts
Update 1.1.10
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Creatura Win x64 Depot 781131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update