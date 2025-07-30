If the game was installed on a slow HDD, loading the scene that occurs after reaching the ladder in the tunnel could take a very long time. Some of you thought there was a crash or the game had frozen. We've fixed this issue, and now everyone can quickly use the ladder and continue their escape.
Changelog:
The ladder no longer requires a 3-minute wait. (Ladder crash/dark void/etc.)
Game size optimization (reduced to 9.2GB!)
Known Issues:
Occasionally, a bug causes the next lunch time message to appear incorrectly after going to sleep. However, the daily cycle itself doesn't change. It's just a visual glitch. We're investigating the cause of this behavior.
Information about the first major update coming soon. Stay tuned!
