 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19401565 Edited 3 August 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The bold muscular man is ready to make your life difficult again!

It’s been a great journey — we learned a lot during the game development process, and we hope you’ll enjoy the pain, frustration, and small moments of victory just as much as we enjoyed crafting them.

Now it's your turn. Climb, fall, rage... and maybe reach the top.

Good luck - you'll need it 💪🦽

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link