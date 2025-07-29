Hello folks! Recently i've stumbled upon Creatura source code, so here is a small update. Cheers!



- Fixed simple dev editor toggle in Freeplay selection

- Fixed some achievements not triggering

- Fixed cleaning algae from decorations

- Fixed mirror reflections not rendering

- Fixed random crashing at start

- Optimized animals pathfinding

- Engine updated to Unity 6 LTS

- Replaced depracted libraries

- Improved localizations

- Improved fonts

