Introducing the Replay Editor (In Beta)
- Record your best lines
- Capture the perfect shots
- Chose between camera modes
- 2 camera modes (Follow Player & Free Camera)
- Place keyframes
Quickly edit your shots!
1.3 Patch Notes:
- Added a Replay Editor (in Beta)
- Open Replay with RB/R1 + Special Left/Right mouse + TAB
- Added new setting in the gameplay settings for Replay (On/Off)
- Fixed air-ticker/Bonus is ongoing after entering Photomode
- Fixed Photomode opening in online session/game mode
- Collision improvements in Sunset Paradise (Upper side of the church)
- Collision improvements in The Shed map (Corners)
- Fixed some precision landing + climbing Bugs
- Fixed offset CTF flag spawns in Sunset Paradise
- Fixed sliding respawn bug (Falling/Sliding state)
NOTE: The Replay Editor is currently in a beta stage. This first version will help collect player feedback and evolve the editor with time and fix potential bugs! As always, please share your feedback in the official Discord server! More news in regards to the roadmap ahead soon!
See you soon,
Michel (Dev)
Changed files in this update