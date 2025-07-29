Changelog

Minor Features

New Quest: Infested Infiltrator



Added language support for Steam Achievements



Changes

Localization improvements across several languages.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Honey Blaster could appear unlocked before it had been purchased.



Fixed an issue where the drop pod capture zone was layered on top of everything.



Fixed an edge case where Blueprint missions could not be completed if a Crate was already captured.



Fixed a crash that could occur if a Drone killed a Miniboss with the Capacitant augment.



Steam Deck™ Verified ✅

Thank You! ❤️

Hi NIMRODS!In today's hotfix we're addressing a crash that was discovered by the community and some other bug fixes.NIMRODS is now Steam Deck Verified. For more information, check outWe would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server: