29 July 2025 Build 19401449 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi NIMRODS!

In today's hotfix we're addressing a crash that was discovered by the community and some other bug fixes.

Changelog

Minor Features

  • New Quest: Infested Infiltrator
  • Added language support for Steam Achievements

Changes

  • Localization improvements across several languages.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Honey Blaster could appear unlocked before it had been purchased.
  • Fixed an issue where the drop pod capture zone was layered on top of everything.
  • Fixed an edge case where Blueprint missions could not be completed if a Crate was already captured.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if a Drone killed a Miniboss with the Capacitant augment.


Steam Deck™ Verified ✅

NIMRODS is now Steam Deck Verified. For more information, check out

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2086430/announcements/detail/506206686159048206

Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:

Changed files in this update

