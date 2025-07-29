 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19401428 Edited 29 July 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
##########Content################
[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from wolves. (Previously, they used the dogs' masks.)
[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from pigs.
[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from demons.
[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from angels.
[Skill]Stone to Flesh now has a new icon.
[Skill]Sweep now has a new icon.
简体中文
##########Content################
【人格面具】用狼制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。（此前和狗使用一样的图标。）
【人格面具】用猪制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。
【人格面具】用恶魔制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。
【人格面具】用天使制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。
【技能】石化解除现在有了新的图标。
【技能】扫腿现在有了新的图标。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link