Update, Version 20250729
English
[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from wolves. (Previously, they used the dogs' masks.)
[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from pigs.
[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from demons.
[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from angels.
[Skill]Stone to Flesh now has a new icon.
[Skill]Sweep now has a new icon.
简体中文
【人格面具】用狼制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。（此前和狗使用一样的图标。）
【人格面具】用猪制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。
【人格面具】用恶魔制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。
【人格面具】用天使制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。
【技能】石化解除现在有了新的图标。
【技能】扫腿现在有了新的图标。
