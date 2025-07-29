English##########Content################[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from wolves. (Previously, they used the dogs' masks.)[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from pigs.[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from demons.[Persona Mask]Added new appearance for persona masks made from angels.[Skill]Stone to Flesh now has a new icon.[Skill]Sweep now has a new icon.简体中文##########Content################【人格面具】用狼制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。（此前和狗使用一样的图标。）【人格面具】用猪制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。【人格面具】用恶魔制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。【人格面具】用天使制作的人格面具现在有了它们自己的图标。【技能】石化解除现在有了新的图标。【技能】扫腿现在有了新的图标。