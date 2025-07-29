Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Tetori's affection points were not being added on the results screen in Endurance Mode.
Fixed an issue where the player character's heart was not displayed on the results screen in Endurance Mode.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an issue where Tetori's affection points were not being added on the results screen in Endurance Mode.
Fixed an issue where the player character's heart was not displayed on the results screen in Endurance Mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update