29 July 2025 Build 19401351
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Tetori's affection points were not being added on the results screen in Endurance Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where the player character's heart was not displayed on the results screen in Endurance Mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2416051
