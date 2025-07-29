- The pace of combat has been changed. More enemies will spawn and enemies move a bit faster.
- To keep up with this, the shell now has a dash/boost, triggered by pressing L2 or Spacebar.
- The special ability has now been moved to R2 or Q. This keeps your thumbs free to stay on the sticks!
- The boost has a cooldown shown on a small bar underneath the HP bar.
- Specials are no longer cooldown based and now enemies will periodically drop tokens to restore charges to your Special.
- The devotion tracks have been changed to only include permanent stat increases.
- All other unlocks, e.g. weapons, protocols, specials, new classes, etc have been moved to the Codex. The Codex acts as a quest log and directly corresponds to game achivements. Now instead of passively unlocking new weapons or abilities from the devotion tracks, each unlock is tied to an achievement/challenge. (Steam achivements coming soon)
- Reload speed has been removd as a stat, and attack speed now increases both rate of fire and reduces time to reload. This fixes what was otherwise a counterintuitive stat behavior, where increasing attack speed or reload speed indepedently had severe diminishing returns due to both stats influencing the total cycle time of a weapon.
- Reload speeds have been drastically reduced across the board, this should make combat feel more fluid and reduce a lot of the downtime waiting for reloads.
- Many protocols have been removed or reworked, and new protocols have been added to the base pool. Overall I am moving to make distinct power vectors for weapons that encourge focusing on certain stats and weapon characteristics, and reward you for finding these synergies.
- Similarly resonance effects have been updated and altered to fit more in line with these power vectors.
- A new stat, Potency, has been introduced. It influences each weapon type differently. Increasing chance to pierce for physical weapons, applying burn damage on elemental weapons, and increasing impact radius for force weapons.
- Critical strike now scales differently between weapon types, Physical weapons remain at 2X, Elemental weapons now 2.5x, and Force weapons reduced to 1.25x.
- The order of equipment acquisition has also been altered. Giving you access to your special ability and final weapon earlier in the cycle.
V4 - Big Changes!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3886221
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3886222
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update