EXCITING NEWS! ːsteamhappyː

A huge THANK YOU, brave adventurers, for playing Caverns and Dryads and for turning this world of my creation into something alive and truly yours!

You can now update the game to version 1.2. This version brings life to the Caverns and Dryads:

First quest: The Purple King! Heralds of the Purple King will look for you as soon as you finish the place you are now, and will require you to visit his court for a quest!

You will face a mission to save the city of Subterranea and the whole Chasm!

Defeat a very big boss monster! Be careful, keep your potions, prepare to use blade and spells against a monster that can smash an entire army!

We will dive deep into Tamzyn's mind : how she feels, what thoughts put her in a dilemma between her heart and the distance that eternal youth puts to her feelings.

Decide in the story parts : what you decide will mean bigger or lesser rewards. Make the best decisions, and the relationship between the heroes will grow. By the end of this, they may progress from partners to friends.

Get two amazing weapons and a great armor to face the big boss monster, once you visit Urvhal the Purple King .

Get a lot of money if you succeed in the quest. Maybe you can buy a house in the near future with it! ;)

We now have a working story engine with all of this inside story parts: music, sound effects, loot, combat...

From now on, I will be able to add lots of stories: in bars, between places, at the inn... I plan to add a lot for background, for diversity in cities and sanctuaries, conversations between our heroes... And there's also now a quest engine, so I can expand the game with more secondary and main stories and quests for our heroes! ːsteamhappyː

PS: Please provide me with feedback about the difficulty of the quest. It should be not impossible or too hard, but also not easy. It’s okay if you get killed by the boss monster, but not if it kills you every time. Feel free to post in the Community Discussions!

IF YOU ARE CURIOUS, HERE'S THE COMPLETE CHANGELOG: