EXCITING NEWS! ːsteamhappyː
A huge THANK YOU, brave adventurers, for playing Caverns and Dryads and for turning this world of my creation into something alive and truly yours!
You can now update the game to version 1.2. This version brings life to the Caverns and Dryads:
First quest: The Purple King! Heralds of the Purple King will look for you as soon as you finish the place you are now, and will require you to visit his court for a quest!
You will face a mission to save the city of Subterranea and the whole Chasm!
Defeat a very big boss monster! Be careful, keep your potions, prepare to use blade and spells against a monster that can smash an entire army!
We will dive deep into Tamzyn's mind: how she feels, what thoughts put her in a dilemma between her heart and the distance that eternal youth puts to her feelings.
Decide in the story parts: what you decide will mean bigger or lesser rewards. Make the best decisions, and the relationship between the heroes will grow. By the end of this, they may progress from partners to friends.
Get two amazing weapons and a great armor to face the big boss monster, once you visit Urvhal the Purple King.
Get a lot of money if you succeed in the quest. Maybe you can buy a house in the near future with it! ;)
We now have a working story engine with all of this inside story parts: music, sound effects, loot, combat...
From now on, I will be able to add lots of stories: in bars, between places, at the inn... I plan to add a lot for background, for diversity in cities and sanctuaries, conversations between our heroes... And there's also now a quest engine, so I can expand the game with more secondary and main stories and quests for our heroes! ːsteamhappyː
PS: Please provide me with feedback about the difficulty of the quest. It should be not impossible or too hard, but also not easy. It’s okay if you get killed by the boss monster, but not if it kills you every time. Feel free to post in the Community Discussions!
IF YOU ARE CURIOUS, HERE'S THE COMPLETE CHANGELOG:
Change on quest display: you can have a main quest and a secondary quest. You can abandon some secondary ones at any moment (except core stories that need to be done). The main one is tied to the story of the game.
Internal changes on Quests and Chapters to add more features.
Engine for dealing with different kinds of chapters and quests.
Added mechanism for multiple reward/punishment depending on actions chosen in a chapter.
Added mechanism for checking stats, relationship and status from the player to influence the chapters.
Modified the combat mechanism in story chapters to introduce the monster as usual.
Added mechanism to allow for different endings based on combat or other actions being a victory or failure.
Now weapons and armors can be found (and equipped) on loot screens.
Fixed: giving money for guards’ fines in cities didn’t work.
Several bug fixes.
Added possibility of having sound effects inside chapters, in addition to music.
Different combat music for chapters, besides the usual for normal fights, and another track for boss monsters.
Added sound for titan-type boss monsters.
Rebuilt many parts of the chapter engine to add new features and robustness.
Shake effect on boss monster images, fade from red to color on other monsters.
Map now has visual hints that connect some places. Part of the image of a location may resemble another, indicating a possible passage between them. Also look for paths drawn in the picture!
Now if you die and lose money, you won’t always lose all of it, but a random quantity. This way, you can't be so unlucky to lose everything in one mistake.
Fade-in effect on monster screens. Bosses have additional effects too.
There are currently 3 types of chapters: main plot (ordered, main quest), core (secondary plot, ordered, secondary quest), and random (unordered, secondary quests). I still have to implement the third type and how and where it appears so it doesn’t conflict with core ones. Maybe I’ll add ternary quests.
Sioul has become hairy because of plot requirements.
Some dryads have had their images changed or retouched to avoid misunderstandings.
Music added to loot screen.
Some monster descriptions fixed.
Exits from Stone Hell to Stairs of Despair were broken. Fixed those and other nearby blocked exits.
Changed files in this update