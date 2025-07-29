 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19401283 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed wrong occlusion in Winter Temple
* Fixed Tailor could be late to the Likho's hut
* Fixed door after devouding that could soft lock the player
* Fixed gamepad focus after deleting saves in Settings
* Fixed missing gyphs in Japanese and Chinese
* Fixed several typos in Chinese
* Fixed wrong font in Japanese in several screens

