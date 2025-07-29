 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19401232 Edited 29 July 2025 – 16:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additional features for long journeys:
  • In some locations, the minimap now displays the environment. (Preparation takes time, so that will be added gradually at all levels.)
  • Inventory: can be expanded via a backpack (can be found at the levels “Abandoned Cliff”, “Swamp terra”, “Nuclear desert”, “The great siege”)
  • Inventory: added drag/drop functionality.
  • Inventory: Sort button now works differently and can merge slots instead of just sorting by type.
  • The last item of the “Northern warrior” set has been added at the "Medieval siege" level (cave in front of the castle entrance)
  • island: Storage rack can now hold more items (12→16)
  • Improved part of the English texts (thanks to user Dyztanz). There are a lot of proposed changes, so I will gradually introduce them; some will need re-dubbing.
  • A small fix for the online co-op at the "Construction site" level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link