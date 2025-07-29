- In some locations, the minimap now displays the environment. (Preparation takes time, so that will be added gradually at all levels.)
- Inventory: can be expanded via a backpack (can be found at the levels “Abandoned Cliff”, “Swamp terra”, “Nuclear desert”, “The great siege”)
- Inventory: added drag/drop functionality.
- Inventory: Sort button now works differently and can merge slots instead of just sorting by type.
- The last item of the “Northern warrior” set has been added at the "Medieval siege" level (cave in front of the castle entrance)
- island: Storage rack can now hold more items (12→16)
- Improved part of the English texts (thanks to user Dyztanz). There are a lot of proposed changes, so I will gradually introduce them; some will need re-dubbing.
- A small fix for the online co-op at the "Construction site" level.
Update 0.9.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Additional features for long journeys:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update