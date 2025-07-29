 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19401137 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the exit area become brighter when you enter the area.

  • Fixed a bug regarding some sound effects.

  • Reduced the volume of footstep sound effect.

  • Update on an anomaly.

  • Reduced the size of game files.

