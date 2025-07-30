After all of your wonderful feedback from GDX 2025, we’re back with another update! This update mainly consists of bug fixes, but we also made some significant gameplay changes to speed pads and explosions.

Gameplay

Removed slow pads.

Explosions created by the player no longer damage the player.

Removed Intelligent Demolition.

Turrets now flash an indicator before firing.

Turrets fire slower.

Prevented selling Max Health Boost if doing so would kill you.

Fixed golden speed pads not existing.

Fixed speed being limited to 100 km/h after completing the tutorial.

Fixed More Barrels race debuff not working.

Fixed Pit Stop sometimes not spawning aligned with the road.

Fixed being able to fire weapon for one frame at start of tutorial.

Fixed being able to accidentally restart the game for one frame immediately after dying.

Fixed being able to interact with the Pit Stop UI while in the pause menu or Voucher item selection screen.

Visual

Redesigned speed pad to be much more visible.

Items on sale in the Pit Stop items now display a special icon.

Refined Pit Stop entry and exit animation.

Fixed scrap balance overflowing in Pit Stop.

Fixed non-Voucher items for sale sometimes flashing in the Pit Stop.

Fixed car sometimes being tilted when leaving Pit Stop.

Limited visual effect of Funny Driving Juice in the Pit Stop.

Improved drinking animation for Funny Driving Juice.

Fixed Funny Driving Juice screen effect being maintained when quitting game.

Refined low health screen effect.

Adjusted behavior of HUD rings.

Fixed car light trails getting extremely long when the world moves.

Reduced shadow flickering.

Slightly improved settings screen appearance.

Miscellaneous

Added controller rumble to various in game events. It can be configured in the input settings menu.

Improved Nintendo Switch controller support.

Improved performance on some systems.

We’d love to hear what you all think about these changes! You can join our Discord server to discuss the game and give us your feedback. We're also hard at work on additional updates that will be releasing in the near future. Thanks!