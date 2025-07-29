 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19401036 Edited 29 July 2025 – 18:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is more of an Art Patch than an Asset release. We've taken all the single doors and created double doors with new animations. There are also many tweaks to TileSets and animation additions.

There will also be a new Asset Pack release soon! 

Hope you all enjoy!

Doors

  • Added double doors for all single-door assets

  • Set the build direction of doors to always face the direction they open

  • Made the Icon direction of doors consistent

Desert Town Tileset

  • - Fixed various alignment issues from player feedback

Ship Tileset

  • Fixed some pieces missing proper paint shading.

Marble Palace

  • Fixed "Ambient Occlusion" issue on tiles

  • Changed and added a marble floor variant to make floors match walls when stacking tiles.

  • Tweaked marble patterns to "tile" less.

  • Tweaked texture shine in areas.


Other

  • Animation Added to execution props

  • Base prop added from the gallows 

  • Animation added back on traps

  • Animation added back on the bedside table

Thanks for checking this out!

BUILD-ID: 19401036 - Download Size: Win / Linux 251.4 MB / Mac OS 254.9 MB

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 720621
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 720623
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link