This is more of an Art Patch than an Asset release. We've taken all the single doors and created double doors with new animations. There are also many tweaks to TileSets and animation additions.

There will also be a new Asset Pack release soon!

Hope you all enjoy!

Doors

Added double doors for all single-door assets

Set the build direction of doors to always face the direction they open

Made the Icon direction of doors consistent

Desert Town Tileset

- Fixed various alignment issues from player feedback

Ship Tileset

Fixed some pieces missing proper paint shading.

Marble Palace

Fixed "Ambient Occlusion" issue on tiles

Changed and added a marble floor variant to make floors match walls when stacking tiles.

Tweaked marble patterns to "tile" less.

Tweaked texture shine in areas.





Other

Animation Added to execution props

Base prop added from the gallows

Animation added back on traps

Animation added back on the bedside table

Thanks for checking this out!

BUILD-ID: 19401036 - Download Size: Win / Linux 251.4 MB / Mac OS 254.9 MB