This is more of an Art Patch than an Asset release. We've taken all the single doors and created double doors with new animations. There are also many tweaks to TileSets and animation additions.
There will also be a new Asset Pack release soon!
Hope you all enjoy!
Doors
Added double doors for all single-door assets
Set the build direction of doors to always face the direction they open
Made the Icon direction of doors consistent
Desert Town Tileset
- Fixed various alignment issues from player feedback
Ship Tileset
Fixed some pieces missing proper paint shading.
Marble Palace
Fixed "Ambient Occlusion" issue on tiles
Changed and added a marble floor variant to make floors match walls when stacking tiles.
Tweaked marble patterns to "tile" less.
Tweaked texture shine in areas.
Other
Animation Added to execution props
Base prop added from the gallows
Animation added back on traps
Animation added back on the bedside table
Thanks for checking this out!
BUILD-ID: 19401036 - Download Size: Win / Linux 251.4 MB / Mac OS 254.9 MB
Changed files in this update