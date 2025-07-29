We performed a major update to the game to improve gameplay, fix bugs, and implement suggested visual and interaction enhancements.

BUG FIX:

- We resolved an issue in the tutorial that was causing bugs and freezing the player in the scene, preventing the game from continuing.

- One of the bugs we fixed was the ability to pause at the end of the level, which resulted in an error where the game would not proceed and would freeze on the end-of-level screen, specifically on the leader-switch screen between stages.

- Visual bug fixed: we solved a problem that caused characters to teleport and skip the level start in multiplayer when a level began.

- We resolved some input bugs where controls would stop working properly at certain moments during gameplay.

VISUAL AND INTERACTION ENHANCEMENTS:

- When selecting characters before starting the game, the player now goes directly to the “GO TO ADVENTURE” button when there are no more options to choose, making navigation more dynamic.

- The “PRESS ATTACK BTN OR ENTER” prompt on the second player’s HUD now becomes invisible if the player cannot join the match due to a lack of characters, making the game more intuitive.

- When performing the ULTIMATE action, visual effects were implemented to add more impact and draw the player’s attention:

- The ground of the environment darkens, providing more contrast and impact to the player’s ultimate.

- When the ultimate recharges, an animation plays to draw the player’s attention. Additionally, an animation on the leader character is triggered, indicating that the ultimate is ready to be used again.

- The tutorial text shown when the player dies with all characters has been updated, removing the placeholder text.

- Audio control has been implemented in the options menu. Now the player can adjust the MASTER volume, SFX, and MUSIC volumes.

- The CREDITS menu has been updated with more information about the team and contributors who helped develop the game.

- All game audio has been mixed and adjusted.

Thank you for playing Legacy of Evil! The game’s release is coming soon, later this August. We hope you enjoy the final version of the game.