In this version I address some bugs that might cause a soft lock and I tweaked minor things.
Gameplay
Reduced pain/stun chance for Bepi
Reduced ammo spawn chance of exploding enemies
Bug Fixes
Ensure chest in Attic always has a loot
Remove Washing Machine with Shotgun Ammo in Basement. You could get soft locked if you used all existing Detergents on this one, before you could get the key. I also removed extra detergents/softener items around the map leaving only the ones that are actually needed to progress. I hope this makes the puzzle clearer.
Removed floating gun collectible in Main Hall
Changed files in this update