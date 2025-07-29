 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19400894 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this version I address some bugs that might cause a soft lock and I tweaked minor things.

Gameplay

  • Reduced pain/stun chance for Bepi

  • Reduced ammo spawn chance of exploding enemies

Bug Fixes

  • Ensure chest in Attic always has a loot

  • Remove Washing Machine with Shotgun Ammo in Basement. You could get soft locked if you used all existing Detergents on this one, before you could get the key. I also removed extra detergents/softener items around the map leaving only the ones that are actually needed to progress. I hope this makes the puzzle clearer.

  • Removed floating gun collectible in Main Hall

Changed files in this update

