29 July 2025 Build 19400886 Edited 29 July 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

Changes

  • The song 'Never-Ending' has been updated to sound similar to what was heard in the Steam Release trailer.

Bugs

  • When arriving on a new floor via the elevator, the doors wouldn't open. This was more common when arriving on checkpoint floors or floor 249. The script has been rewritten to now open the doors if the player is inside the elevator and close if they are not, rather than being controlled through events.

  • Floor 250 effects were broken for some reason. It rotated away from the camera.

  • Saving and loading on floor 250 would generate random floors instead of showing the top floor.

Changed files in this update

