Changelog
Changes
The song 'Never-Ending' has been updated to sound similar to what was heard in the Steam Release trailer.
Bugs
When arriving on a new floor via the elevator, the doors wouldn't open. This was more common when arriving on checkpoint floors or floor 249. The script has been rewritten to now open the doors if the player is inside the elevator and close if they are not, rather than being controlled through events.
Floor 250 effects were broken for some reason. It rotated away from the camera.
Saving and loading on floor 250 would generate random floors instead of showing the top floor.
Changed files in this update