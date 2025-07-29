Version 0.0.9 Patch Notes

Thank you once again for your continued feedback and support. This update focuses on improving enemy behavior, refining boss mechanics, and fixing critical issues across both chapters.

Below are all the updates included in Version 0.0.9:

Changes

Chapter 2 enemy waves have been completely reworked. Enemies are now more distinguishable from each other, and the overall flow is much smoother.

The orbs summoned by Siphorgos and Dreadroot can no longer be destroyed using basic attacks.

The Mass Manipulation skill now spawns a clone of the current character, instead of always spawning Thalor’s clone.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes freeze , fail to attack , or lose their pathfinding .

Resolved an issue where keyboard hover didn’t function properly during monument choice selection .

Fixed incorrect cooldown and duration behavior for the Massive Foresight skill.

Chapter 1

Fixed damage issues for the basic enemies.

Fixed damage issues for the elite enemies .

Fixed a bug where Velrath continued moving even after death.

Resolved a hitbox mismatch with elite enemies attack area.

Chapter 2

Fixed a bug where Siphorgos did not deal damage.

Fixed issues where orbs from Siphorgos and Dreadroot did not deal damage or failed to disappear correctly.

Fixed an animation glitch in Nexarachnid Enemies .

Fixed a bug where Nexarachnid Ranged Enemies projectiles remained on the ground indefinitely.

Resolved issues with enemy weight mechanics , such as enemies pushing each other or bosses being pushed by the player.

Fixed a bug where music and sound effects sometimes failed to trigger during the Nexarachnid boss phase.

As always, thank you for helping us refine and expand the Ketz experience. More content, improvements, and polish are on the way.

— The Ketz: Galactic Overlords Team