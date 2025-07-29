Knights, we've got a huge update for you this week with 4 new Power Play storylines -- mission chains you can unlock from the contacts you've invested most into, helping them make moves in the New Boston underworld. They'll hire you to complete crucial bits of mayhem and espionage to solidify their position, giving you a powerful ally with access to upgraded, exclusive services. Each of the 4 Power Play storylines unlocks a new type of high-tier gear - Cybernetics, Armor, Matrix Programs, and Cyberdecks.

We're excited to keep expanding the game as we work on our ambitious post-launch roadmap. Update #22 fulfills off one of the items from the "Currently Working On" section and also hits a few high-points in the Ongoing Content Updates section by adding 4 new storylines, and 41 new types of equipment, cybernetics and programs. If you'd like to see what else we're cooking up - check out the full roadmap we recently shared!

If you are enjoying the continued addition of new, free content and expansions we hope you'll take a moment to leave a review!

Reminder: Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

High-Challenge Missions

These heists are a notch above the challenge level of your usual jobs, with at least one two-stage mission in each, optional routes to plan through different stages in some, and our first ever three-stage mission, testing your squad's efficiency and survivability and encouraging the use of strategic heist Leverages in your planning. Most of the storylines feature Legwork offering, multiple missions to complete and there is always some complication just around the next corner.

The missions also feature new or rare types of objectives - like rescuing prisoners and needing traverse a map to visit different control terminals and stations.

Rewards: New Services

If you are able to help your Contact complete the high-risk Power Play storyline, the rewards are big - your Contact gets a new and upgradeable service entirely which can provide access to a pile of new high-level purchases.

Rewards will include access to powerful new +15 Project Battletank cybernetics, +10 FSC Armor fabrications, +6 enhanced cyberdecks from Jupiter Group, and +10 new advanced Matrix programs. A new storyline recruit possibility also awaits you within one of these Power Plays, and several new Contacts for your network.

Scoring a Power Play

To get a Power Play, you need to push your Contact's Influence to 80% or higher (pushing them all to 100% can speed this up too). Much like your Mercs, your Contacts can have Influence Limit Breaks that enhance their Traits, Services, and more. One option in a Limit Break is for your Contact to start a Power Play - a period of elevated risk and reward. During this time, their Limit Breaks become additionally potent, with new options only available for Power Plays including storylines to unlock new services.

So, to score a Power Play storyline:

Raise your Contact's Influence to 80%+ (by selling high rarity Blueprints and Accounts, minted Files and completing missions and their secondary objectives. Be sure to use your Face's Co-Conspire Talent to help specific Contacts gain missions)

Choose Power Play from the Limit Break options (and to help be sure you get this an option, stock up on some Favors with your Contact, allowing you to add new options to their list).

Once they are on a Power Play, force another Limit Break and pick the Power Play Storyline.

v2.1.31 - #22: Power Players - 7/29/2025

- Added 4 new Power Play Storylines - Prague Connection, Project Battletank Cybernetics, FSC Armor Fabricator, Jupiter Decks

- Includes 4 new multi-stage missions including the first-ever 3 stage mission, and a mission with 2 choices for how to complete the first stage

- Added +10 new high-level Matrix Programs through Prague Connection

- Added +10 new high-level Armor through FSC Armor Fabricator

- Added +15 high-level cybernetic implants through Project Battletank Cybernetics (previously available by V-Chip File Set)

- Added +6 new high-level Cyberdecks through Jupiter Decks

- Meet a new possible Warmachine recruit and new Contacts

- Rebalanced Scan III and Scan IV to have 8 max uses