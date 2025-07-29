 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19400715 Edited 29 July 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New parental hub giving extra control to parents and showing their child's progress
- New weekly goals

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3381711
Windows 64-bit Depot 3381712
macOS Depot 3381713
