The latest update for Ara: History Untold, v1.41, builds on the positive reception of the previous patch by introducing several quality of life improvements aimed at enhancing gameplay and usability.

Full Changelog

Gameplay and Balance Updates

One of the most significant enhancements in this update is the ability to upgrade undeployed units directly from the Create Army screen. This streamlines the process of preparing your forces for battle, allowing for quicker strategic adjustments.

In terms of city management, players will notice that siege units now capture cities four times faster, while cavalry units have been adjusted to conquer cities five times slower. Additionally, cities reaching Level 10 will gain an extra amenity slot, providing more options for managing city happiness and growth. Notably, nations will now receive an additional army when a city reaches Level 2, a change from the previous requirement of Level 5.

AI Improvements

The AI has received some important tweaks as well. The logic for formations has been improved to avoid creating single-unit formations, which should lead to more effective troop deployments. A bug that allowed the AI to override player supply policies has also been addressed, ensuring that your settings remain intact.

Quality of Life Enhancements

Several user interface (UI) improvements have been made to enhance navigation and inventory management. Inventory filtering now hides items that are not usable by the player in crafting tooltips, while clearer tooltips reduce clutter by omitting unlocks from disabled techs. The global goods display has also been refined to show goods in active use, even if their inventory is at zero.

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

This update includes a variety of bug fixes aimed at improving overall stability. Notable fixes address issues with battle banners during bombardments, diplomacy mechanics during war withdrawals, and memory issues related to resource descriptions. These technical adjustments contribute to a smoother gameplay experience.

Overall, the v1.41 update for Ara: History Untold focuses on refining gameplay mechanics and enhancing user experience through quality of life improvements. With adjustments to unit upgrades, city management, and AI behavior, players can expect a more intuitive and enjoyable experience in their historical conquests. As always, the development team appreciates player feedback and continues to work on making Ara a more engaging strategy game.

v1.41 Changelog

AI Improvements

Formations: Smarter logic to avoid creating 1-unit formations; added a check to prevent crash

Gameplay & Balance Updates

Undeployed Units

Undeployed units can be upgraded directly via the Create Army screen.

Jewelry Crafting: Requires fewer resources.

Metal Ingots: Can now use coins and trade goods to accelerate crafting.

City Amenities: Cities Level 10+ gain +1 amenity slot.

City Growth Bonus: Nations now get an additional army when a city reaches Level 2 (previously Level 5).

City Tier Tooltip updated to show changes in Quality of Life and Food Consumption between Tiers.

City Tier Progression: Fixes bug where cities could skip Level 5.

Paper Crafting: Slight cost reduction to match tighter wood availability.

Siege Unit Balance

Siege units conquer cities 4x faster. Calvary units now conquer cities 5x slower.



Leader Fixes

Otto von Bismarck: “Blood and Iron” now properly boosts all crafting production during war.

Wu Zetian: Restored intended 10% Paragon Spawn Chance from Imperial Examinations.

Quality of Life Enhancements

Auto vs. Policy Supply Conflict

AI no longer overrides slots with assigned policies. UI feedback now reflects whether policy or auto-supply is in control.

Global Goods Display: Goods with 0 inventory but in active use still appear on the global goods list.

UI & UX Enhancements

Inventory Filtering

Items not usable by the player are now hidden in crafting tooltips. More accurate display of crafting accelerators depending on game context (sandbox/scenario).

Tooltip Cleanup

Hides unlocks from disabled/disallowed techs in tooltips to reduce clutter.

Scroll Reset: Event description UI now scrolls to top when reopened.

Improvement Obsolescence: Obsolete improvements are now hidden from lists.

Display Resource Banners: Resource nodes are now always visible, even when harvested or outside borders.

Bug Fixes & Technical Improvements

Battle Banner: Fixed visual errors during bombardment when one side is eliminated before land phase.

Diplomacy: Properly restores cities on war withdrawal, ends sieges, and stops attacks from withdrawn nations.

Bribe-Related Stuck Turn: Fixed edge case causing stuck turns with overlapping bribe and diplomacy actions.

Palace Act Goal: Now correctly completes when a Palace is built.

Pluralization: Royal Seal and Archive now pluralize properly across languages.

Resource Description Crash: Fixed memory issue in resource descriptions during async resource loads.

Retreat Targeting: Units can no longer retreat to invalid/fog-covered tiles.

