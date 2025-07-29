Fixed an issue where the Lore Journal screen would sometimes get confused about which row a lore entry was on, causing your view to scroll much higher or lower than where your actual selection was

Character: Clyde - Fixed an issue where the Blazing Force section of the tutorial wasn't working as intended

All variations of Sylvan's suit-based attacks are now treated as Special Moves, which mainly affects their damage scaling

Fixed an issue where resetting in Training Mode at a specific point in the Ultimate Doodle cinematic animation would cause Doodle's eyes to remain permanently miscoloured until the Super was used again

We've released yet another small patch to fix some further issues, including Clyde's character tutorial being impossible to complete. We're sorry for the inconvenience, hopefully this will be the last hotfix for now!