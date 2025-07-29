 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19400691
We've released yet another small patch to fix some further issues, including Clyde's character tutorial being impossible to complete. We're sorry for the inconvenience, hopefully this will be the last hotfix for now!



Lore Journal
  • Fixed an issue where the Lore Journal screen would sometimes get confused about which row a lore entry was on, causing your view to scroll much higher or lower than where your actual selection was




Tutorial
  • Character: Clyde - Fixed an issue where the Blazing Force section of the tutorial wasn't working as intended




Card Draw/Card Throw/Ace Energy (Back Light/Medium/Heavy/Special)
  • All variations of Sylvan's suit-based attacks are now treated as Special Moves, which mainly affects their damage scaling




Ultimate Doodle (Down Super)
  • Fixed an issue where resetting in Training Mode at a specific point in the Ultimate Doodle cinematic animation would cause Doodle's eyes to remain permanently miscoloured until the Super was used again

