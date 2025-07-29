Lore Journal
- Fixed an issue where the Lore Journal screen would sometimes get confused about which row a lore entry was on, causing your view to scroll much higher or lower than where your actual selection was
Tutorial
- Character: Clyde - Fixed an issue where the Blazing Force section of the tutorial wasn't working as intended
Card Draw/Card Throw/Ace Energy (Back Light/Medium/Heavy/Special)
- All variations of Sylvan's suit-based attacks are now treated as Special Moves, which mainly affects their damage scaling
Ultimate Doodle (Down Super)
- Fixed an issue where resetting in Training Mode at a specific point in the Ultimate Doodle cinematic animation would cause Doodle's eyes to remain permanently miscoloured until the Super was used again
Changed files in this update