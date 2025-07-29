Get ready to ricochet into battle! Hou Yi, the Defender of the Earth, has landed in SMITE 2 with a sun-scorched vengeance! With wall-bouncing arrows, hybrid scaling, and celestial control through his Suntouched passive and dazzling ultimate Sunbreaker, Hou Yi brings a fiery twist to the battleground. Plus, his upcoming Aspect of the Mark lets basic attacks bounce between enemies just in time to light up the competition starting August 1!

This update also brings shifts to Conquest, dialing down objective damage while introducing new tweaks to farming and XP camps to promote more active play. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Healing Rework is here! Anti-heal is no longer item-bound, healing and lifesteal have been normalized, and a new wave of utility-focused items gives healing and sustain playstyles new tools to shine.

Open Betsa 15 is shaping up to be one of the biggest SMITE 2 updates yet! Hop on the Battleground and try out everything new!

New Ported God

Hou Yi General Ranged Basic Attacks Damage Type: Physical Scaling Type: Hybrid Scaling Passive: Suntouched After being Critically Hit or taking more than 20% of your Health in a single blow, become Suntouched. When you become Suntouched your active cooldowns are reduced and Mark the enemy who triggered this Ability 1: Ricochet Fire an arrow that ricochets off walls, dealing Physical Damage to enemies it passes through. Deals increasing Damage with each ricochet. Marked enemies who are hit are Stunned Ricochet bounces an additional time if you have 400 or more Intelligence Ability 2: Mark of the Golden Crow Mark an enemy causing your other abilities to apply additional effects. While your Strength is higher than your Intelligence, Marked enemies take bonus Physical Damage based on their missing Health. While your Intelligence is higher than your Strength, Marked additional effects are amplified Ricochet Stuns Marked enemies Divebomb Knocks Away Marked enemies Sunbreaker Slows Marked enemies more Ability 3: Divebomb Leap into the air before selecting a location to dive onto, dealing Physical Damage to enemies where you land Marked enemies who are hit are Knocked Away Ultimate Ability: Sunbreaker Shoot down 9 suns onto target area, dealing Physical Damage and Slowing enemies hit. The first sun stays, acting as a wall that Ricochet can bounce off of. Marked enemies are more heavily Slowed Aspect releasing August 1 Aspect of the Mark Basic Attacks now ricochet, dealing bonus damage to gods per bounce. Bounced Basic Attacks cannot damage structures. Ricochet no longer bounces or stuns; it applies Mark of the Golden Crow on its first hit. If already marked, the mark spreads. Basic Attacks hitting marked targets bounce to a nearby enemy.



New Wandering Market Travelers

Ravenstrike Traveler - Prepare for orbit. Drip status: Intergalactic! Shine like the stars with the all new Ravenstrike Traveler!

Contents

Ravenstrike Nu Wa Skin - Instantly unlocked after purchasing the Premium Traveler Page

Premium Page Contents - Unlock the following items with Wandering Market Coins Ravenstrike - Blood Raven Prism Ravenstrike - Cyber White Prism Ravenstrike - Teal Tempest Prism Nu Wa Ravenstriker Announcer Pack Gravbot Ward Skin Intergalactic Drip Card Effect



Trophy Hunter Traveler - There’s no target in the galaxy that Kali can’t take down. Prepare a hunt that’s out of this world with the Trophy Hunter Traveler

Contents

Classic Trophy Hunter Kali Skin - Instantly unlocked after purchasing the Premium Traveler Page

Premium Page Contents - Unlock the following items with Wandering Market Coins Trophy Hunter- Golden Idol Prism Trophy Hunter - Blood Huntress Prism Trophy Hunter - Astral Assassin Prism UFO Jump Stamp Trophy Hunter Title



Quality of Life and New Player Improvements

Action Camera has been split into two options that offer different Basic Attack behavior Action Camera 1: An action oriented camera with Basic Attacks being fired toward a center reticle Action Camera 2: An action oriented camera with Basic Attacks being fired forward from your god

The End of Match Lobby screen has been updated with a new layout

The Wandering Market screen screen has been updated with a new layout

God skins on display can now be rotated on the home screen

The Settings screen has been overhauled for easier navigation between settings

Players can now change individual god ability cast modes via the settings menu under Gameplay without having to take that god into practice or a game

Button callout graphics have been updated for better visibility and clarity

Teammate Aspect selections are now shown in the Bod Select Lobby

Game Modes

Joust & Duel

Decreased Titan regen while Phoenix is alive from +0.8% to +0.2% of Max Health per second

Conquest

Conquest balance this patch is targeting some specific map issues. these are smaller changes as we're taking incremental steps to address feedback to get changes out sooner rather than later:

Too much safe farm

We want safe farm to exist in some form as a way to crawl back from a deficit, but we've seen the side camps turn into part of the regular farm rotation for sidelaners, which has encouraged passive playstyles, especially in Solo.

The contestable Cyclops camps now grant XP (in addition to Gold)

Side camps now spawn later, and less often

The side teleporters unlock slightly earlier, but one of the side camps has changed to Oracles which grant vision on the teleporter for some time

Objectives are too lethal

We want to encourage more play around objectives, but currently they are too punishing and which makes them less approachable

Gold Fury and Fire giant deal less damage overall

To compensate for this, we've added some things to make them not as quick to take down solo: Bosses now inherently take reduced damage from Crit Taking hits from boss attacks applies a debuff that makes you deal less damage to them



Conquest Change List

Oracles Vision granted from this camp now reveals enemy wards inside the Gold Fury Pit

Fire Giant Now takes 30% less damage from Critical Strikes Basic Attacks now deal 2.5% of Max Health as Physical damage Stats Decreased base Strength from 188 to 120 Decreased base Intelligence from 188 to 60 Decreased Strength scaling from +8 to +3 every minute Decreased Intelligence scaling from +8 to +3 every minute Changes to Scorched (debuff applied to targets hit by Fire Giant’s attacks) Reduces healing by -3.75% per victim Level Reduces damage dealt to the Fire Giant by -1.25% per victim Level Lasts 5 seconds Abilities Stygian Impact (AoE smash) Applies Scorched Now deals Magical Damage Deals 100% of Fire Giant’s Intelligence as Magical Damage Deals an additional 8% of Max Health as Magical Damage Inescapable Crag (five homing rock projectiles) Deals 100% of Fire Giant’s Intelligence as Magical Damage Each Projectile deals an additional 4% of Max Health as Magical Damage Conflagration (fire field) Applies Scorched Deals 80 + 25% of Intelligence as Magical Damage (up from 10%)

Gold Fury Now takes 30% less damage from Critical Strikes Increased Lifesteal effectiveness from 50% to 66% Basic Attacks now deal 1.5% of Max Health as Physical damage Stats Decreased base Strength from 64 to 30 Decreased Strength scaling from +8 to +2 every minute Changes to Rended (debuff applied to targets hit by Gold Fury’s Basic Attack) Reduces healing by -2.5% per victim Level Reduces damage dealt to the Gold Fury by -1.25% per victim Level Lasts 5 seconds Ancient Gold Fury LifeSteal effectiveness remains at 50% Decreased Strength scaling from +8 to +3 every minute

Pyromancer Basic Attacks now deal 2% of Max Health as Physical damage Pyromancer’s Burn Now deals 1.5% of Max Health as Magical damage every second Lasts 3 seconds Decreased base Strength from 50 to 30 Decreased Strength scaling from +18 to +9 every 3 minutes

Duo Lane Buff Camp Initial spawn time pushed back from 1 minute to 1:30

Totem Initial spawn time pushed up from 2 minutes to 1:30

Side Teleporters Unlock time pushed up from 10 minutes to 6 minutes

Cyclops Gold Camp Cyclops Rogue Now awards 30 XP (+6.5 every minute) Small Cyclops Rogue Now awards 10 XP (+6.5 every minute)

Side Camp A (the one closer to lane) Now spawn one Elder and two Small Harpies Initial spawn time pushed back to 2 minutes Increased respawn delay from 2 minutes to 3 minutes

Side Camp B (the one nearest to the teleporter) The Harpies here have been replaced with 2 Oracles Slaying the Oracles provides vision around their nearby teleporter for 3 minutes Initial spawn time pushed back to 6 minutes when side teleporters unlock Increased respawn delay from 2 minutes to 4 minutes



Healing Balance Update

High-Level Goals

Address Mandatory Anti-Heal: New Player Trap: The current necessity of anti-heal is a common pitfall for new players who may not understand its importance. Heals sometimes being completely fight swinging or largely ineffectual also makes it difficult to identify the strengths specific gods bring to Smite. Limited Build Variety at Higher Levels: Anti-heal items are often mandatory pickups for multiple gods in a match, taking up a slot that could be used for more interesting build opportunities.

Give “Healer” roles a more consistent presence Healers will bring a more known quantity to team fights, which is useful for the healer, the person they are healing, and the enemy figuring out how to approach a fight. Jumping from 100% to 25% effectiveness based on being clipped by potentially any effect, can be difficult to track. To help augment this, healing specific itemization should bring even further utility that healers exclusively will bring to team fights.

Give “Lifesteal” roles a more consistent presence Similar to above, Anubis can sometimes swing to full health or feel like his gameplay doesn’t exist pretty quickly. We want gods that play with their health pool to be able to more reliably control the risks they want to take without making them unapproachable by enemies. To help augment this, lifesteal specific itemization should bring even further utility that lifesteal exclusively will bring to team fights.



What We Are Removing

Anti-Heal from Items: We are eliminating anti-heal from items. This ensures it is not a required build component.

Reduced Lifesteal on Items: Lifesteal on all items will be reduced by approximately 25-50%, depending on the item.

All Healing Increases on Items: Items will no longer provide direct increases to healing output.

Reduced Item Healing: Healing derived from items will be reduced by approximately 30-60%, depending on the item's specific impact.

Reduced God Healing: God-specific healing will be reduced by approximately 30-60%, with the reduction amount dependent on the context of the god's heal: Larger reductions apply to heals that are easy to trigger and are more defining for the god in question. Ex. Aphrodite heal has no restriction on using it, is accessible due to its low cooldown, and is a major component of what she brings. Ex. Baron Samedi’s Consign Spirits does require hitting an enemy god, but can apply to a full team. Its ‘base’ amount of healing was more reduced, while its conditional component of healing hurt targets was hit a bit less. Lesser reductions apply to heals that are conditional and are more minor for the god in question. Ex. Aspect Ra Ultimate is on a significant cooldown, so it didn’t receive as large of a reduction. Ex. Most “Solo” Lane gods combat oriented sustain. Achilles’ Radiant Glory or Hua Mulan's Spear Thrust. These require more effort to trigger and put them more at risk, and tend not to have the same top end potential as true healers. Most healing is more heavily reduced towards higher levels and scaling. We don’t want to interfere too heavily with the laning phase which largely feels like it is in a good spot.

Reduced God Anti-Healing: All gods who apply Anti-heal will now apply it at 25% instead of 40%, and they will not stack.



What We Are Adding

New Lifesteal Items: Introducing new lifesteal items that offer beneficial effects for building lifesteal, without directly increasing healing output.

New Healing-Focused Items: Introducing new items that provide benefits for healing or healing abilities, without directly increasing healing output.

Adjusted Existing Items: Brawler's and Contagion: These items have been adjusted to serve as "soft" counters to healing and lifesteal, respectively. We may increase the intensity of the soft counter and introduce a few more in the future. Lernaean Bow and Divine Ruin: The stats for these items have been adjusted to be stronger, compensating for the removal of anti-heal.

Item Compensation for Nerfs: For items that experienced closer to a 50% nerf, we will endeavor to add an interesting new component rather than simply leaving them at half strength.

God Compensation for Nerfs: For gods that experienced closer to a 50% nerf to their healing, we will provide different utility in their kits to help compensate.

Gods Gaining Anti-Heal: Five gods will have anti-heal integrated as a core part of their kits to expand options when drafting against healer heavy compositions: Agni (Noxious Fumes (1)) Ares (Searing Flesh (3)) Fenrir (Brutalize (3)) Izanami (Spectral Projection (2)) Aspect Chaac (Rain Dance (3))



Healing Item Balance Divine Ruin Now builds from Evil Eye and Killing Stone. Increased Cost: 2300g -> 2500g Increased Intelligence: 85 -> 95 Increased Intelligence Scaling: 7.5% -> 10% Lernaean Bow Now builds from Hunter’s Bow and Skeggox Increased Cost: 2400 -> 2500 Increased Strength: 30 -> 40 Brawler’s Ruin -> Renamed to Brawler’s Beat Stick REMOVED: Healing Reduction Passive Now builds from Survivor’s Sash and Legionnaires Armor Increased Cost: 2450 -> 2550 +20 Physical Protection NEW Passive: You gain 45 Strength or 60 Intelligence, whichever you have more of from items. NEW Passive: If you have not taken or dealt god damage in the last 5s, gain a bonus 75% of the above passive when dealing damage for 4s. If you took damage, instead gain 30 Physical Protection. If an enemy within 11.2m uses a healing Ability, immediately gain both effects. Contagion REMOVED: Healing Reduction Passive Now builds from Olmec Blue and Veve Charm Increased Cost: 2150 -> 2250 NEW Passive: When you are damaged by an enemy Basic Attack or Ability, apply 1 stack of Contagion to them for 20s (once per attack). If you Basic Attack or apply Hard Crowd Control to an enemy with Contagion, consume them to deal 1% of your Max Health as Magical Damage per stack, in a 4m area. If someone lifesteals 100 Health from you, immediately apply 5 stacks to them. REMOVED: Ruinous Ankh, Ruinous Poison, and Ruinous Venom(anti heal section in store needs to go) Healing Reduction items are largely being moved towards being items not defined by anti heal or being softer counters. We may utilize Ruinous Ankh in the future but it would receive a new passive or be largely reworked. Ruinous Poison and Ruinous Venom are no longer needed for these recipes. Scythe (T1) Decreased Lifesteal: 5% -> 4% Increased Cost: 450 -> 550g Adamantite Sickle (T2) Decreased Lifesteal: 7% -> 5% Increased Cost: 1100 -> 1200g Cursed Sickle (T2) Decreased Lifesteal: 15% -> 7.5% Decreased Cost: 1100 -> 850g Bancroft’s Talon Decreased Lifesteal: 15% -> 7.5% Decreased Lifesteal Bonus from Passive: 20% -> 10% Increased Intelligence: 30 -> 40 Increased intelligence Bonus from Passive: 60 -> 70 Blood-Bound Book Decreased Lifesteal: 15% -> 7.5% Increased Intelligence: 55 -> 60 Decreased Lifesteal while Shield is active: 20% -> 10% Bloodforge Decreased Lifesteal: 15% -> 7.5% Increased Strength: 40-> 45 Decreased Lifesteal while Shield is active: 20% -> 10% Increased Cost: 2450 -> 2550 “While working on this healing pass, it came up that The Reaper, Serrated Edge, and Devourer’s Gauntlets largely filled a very similar role, being largely mathematically similar and with similar ease to gain their effects. We are reworking all three to be more unique in their identities. The Reaper is now a high risk item, with the potential to actually get weaker if you die too frequently. Serrated Edge has been renamed to Barbed Carver to highlight its different function. It now focuses on apply wounds to the enemy, which grant follow up attacks against them bonus scaling. Devourer’s Gauntlet is returning to its last hit stacking origins, giving it a more clear role for farm heavy gods. Its evolution allows these stacks to continue, especially if you control objectives on the map. We do know that this previously moved away from this stacking method since stacking was difficult in other modes. We may investigate a specific version of this item for those modes in the future, but felt this gave it a very clear identity within the trio.” The Reaper REMOVED: Current Passive NEW: Passive: When you kill anything, gain a stack that provides 6 Strength for 5s, stacking up to 3 times. Stacks are removed 1 at a time. Killing a god increases the max stack by 1 and restores you for 15% of the slain gods max health. Assists restore 7.5% Health but does not grant a stack. When you die, lose a max stack (Minimum 1). Decreased Lifesteal: 20% -> 10% Decreased Cost: 2650g -> 2600g REMOVED: Serrated Edge Barbed Carver is taking its place with a more applicable effect to a variety of gods. NEW: Barbed Carver Cost: 2500g +40 Strength +7.5% Lifesteal Passive: Enemies damaged by your Abilities gain a stack of jagged wounds for 5s, up to 3 stacks (once per ability per target). Your Basic Attacks and Abilities deal a bonus 8% (+1% per 10% Lifesteal) Physical Damage for each stack of jagged wounds. Devourer’s Gauntlet REMOVED: No longer gain stacks by dealing damage NEW: Gain 1 stack when killing a minion or Jungle Monster. NEW: Evolved Passive: Ravenous - This item continues to stack, but requires 8 minion kills for an additional stack. Jungle bosses kills or assists count as 40 minions. Increased Stack Count: 50 to 75. Increased Strength: 30 -> 35 Increased Cost: 2350 -> 2400 Decreased Lifesteal: 10% -> 5% Decreased Lifesteal Per Stack: 0.1% -> 0.075% Decreased Lifesteal Bonus on Full Stacks: 7% -> 5% Fully Evolved Comparison Increased Strength: 60 -> 72.5 Decreased Lifesteal: 22% -> 15% Nimble Ring Decreased Lifesteal: 10% -> 7.5% Decreased Intelligence: 45 -> 35 Soul Gem Decreased Lifesteal: 10% -> 7.5% Increased Cost: 2400 -> 2500g REMOVED: Typhon’s Fang It has been reworked into Typhon’s Heart with a new effect. NEW: Typhon’s Heart Cost: 2600g Builds from Cursed Sickle + Killing Stone + 850g +40 Intelligence +12.5% Lifesteal NEW: Passive: Every minion or jungle monster Kill provides 1 stack. God Kills provide 30 and Assists, 15. At 30 stacks, summon a monster of Typhon. It has 200 + 50 per level Health and deals damage equal to 300% of your Lifesteal and 20% of your Intelligence. Your lifesteal Heals it. If you would summon another, instead fully Heal your current one and grant it 25% Health, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed, stacking up to 5 times. NEW: Gluttonous Grimoire Cost: 2600g Builds from Flaming Pearl + Cursed Sickle + 800g +40 Intelligence +150 Health +10% Lifesteal Passive: 25% of Lifesteal healing is stored into your next Basic Attack that successfully damages an enemy god as Bonus Magical Damage. If you are at maximum health, store 40% of the healing. The stored amount is capped to 33% of your Maximum Health. NEW: Sanguine Lash Cost: 2800g Builds from Reinforced Axe + Adamantine Sickle + 650g +25 Strength +25 Physical Protection +10% Lifesteal Passive: Enemies within 4m take 2% (+1% for every 10% Lifesteal) of their health as physical damage every second (up to 200). When this damages a god, reduce the Active cooldown by 5s (+1s for every 10% Lifesteal). Minions reduce it by 0.5s. This item's damage can trigger lifesteal. Active: Lash out at enemies within 4m for 10% of their maximum health as Physical damage (max 500). Can store up to 3 charges. Cooldown: 90s NEW: Umbral Link Cost: 2700g Builds from Legionnaire Armor + Cursed Sickle + 1100g +40 Physical Protection +10% Lifesteal Passive: Split your lifesteal healing with allied gods within 11.2m evenly. Each unique ally healed like this grants you 10 Protections for 8s. This link only works while you are above 50% Health. NEW: Daybreak Gavel Cost: 2750g Builds from Survivor’s Sash + Veve Charm + 950g +275 Health Passive: You gain 55 Strength or 75 Intelligence depending on which stat from items is higher. Passive: For each unique god healed by a healing ability, gain a stack, up to 4. Your next ability consumes all the stacks to contribute 10% additional Strength and Intelligence scaling per stack consumed (up to 40%). NEW: Heartwood Charm Cost: 2650g Builds from Adroit Ring + Odigba + 1200g +400 Health +250 Mana +10 Cooldown Rate Passive: Your healing abilities have 20% reduced Cooldowns and each cast reduces this items active cooldown by 10s. Active : Your next non-ultimate healing ability will have no cooldown but deals 50% reduced damage. REWORKED: Rod of Asclepius REMOVED: Increased Healing. REMOVED: Active removing all anti-heal. NEW: Active: Send out healing snakes to allied gods within 8.8m restoring 10% of their health over 10s. This healing counts as healing from an Ability. The snake is sacrificed if the target has 6 debuffs active, immediately healing for 10% health and applying all non-damage immunities for 1s. Costs: 35% Mana. CD: 90s Breastplate of Valor NEW: Health restored due to your own healing (abilities only) now also contributes to reducing your cooldowns. NEW: Regrowth Striders Cost: 2550g Builds from Captain’s Ring + Legionnaire Armor + 1000g +40 Physical Protection +3 Mana Regen +15% Cooldown Rate Passive: When you heal yourself from an ability, gain a burst of 35% Movement Speed that decays to 10% over 5s for 5s. Cooldown: 10s Passive: When you gain a Movement Speed buff restore 5% of your health over 5s. NEW: Vital Amplifier Cost: 2500g Builds from Survivor’s Sash + Olmec Blue + 800g +20% Attack Speed +200 Health +3 Health Regen Passive: Passive: Gain 30 Strength or 45 Intelligence, whichever you have more of from Items. Passive: After healing yourself or an allied god with an ability you gain 10% Attack Speed and 5% Basic Attack Damage for 6s, stacking 3 times. REWORKED: Amanita Charm Increased Heal: 2% HP -> 3% HP Decreased Tick Rate: 0.5s -> 1.5s Decreased Lifetime: 5s -> 4.5s NEW: Now ticks once immediately upon deploy Overall this decreases the healing from 20% over 5s -> 12% over 4.5s. NEW: Gain a stack of Sporeguard. Each buff stack reduces enemy Basic Attack and Ability damage by 10% before being removed. Ultimate Ability damage is reduced by 5% and all stacks are removed. Eros’ Bow Decreased Heal: 3% -> 1.5% of your Maximum Health Increased Max Health: 250 -> 300 Shield of the Phoenix Decreased Heal: 3% -> 1.5% Max Health Decreased Mana Heal: 3% ->2% Max Mana Phoenix Feather Decreased Base Heal: 100 -> 75 Decreased Missing Health Heal: 10% -> 7.5% of your Missing Health Leather Cowl Decreased Lifesteal: 5% -> 4% Hunter’s Cowl Decreased Lifesteal Aura: 10% -> 5%

Gods Gods gaining Anti Heal Agni Noxious Fumes NEW: Now applies 25% Healing Reduction for 5s Ares Searing Flesh NEW: Now applies 25% Healing Reduction for 5s Fenrir Brutalize NEW: Now applies 25% Healing Reduction for 5s Izanami Spectral Projection NEW: Now applies 25% Healing Reduction for 5s Chaac Aspect of Fulmination Rain Dance NEW: Now applies 25% Healing Reduction for 5s Achilles Radiant Glory (2) Decreased Heal: 18/21/24/27/30 to 16/18/20/22/24 Is now marked as a Healing Ability Amaterasu Divine Presence (1) Decreased Heal: 15/25/35/45/55 to 15/21/27/33/39 Decreased Heal Int Scaling: 6.5% to 3.5% Is now marked as a Healing Ability Anubis The Scales (P) Decreased Base Lifesteal: 4% -> 2% Decreased Lifesteal Per Stack: 1.5% -> 0.75% Aphrodite Kiss (1) Increased Protection Share: 8% -> 11% Love Birds (3) Decreased Heal: 10/15/20/25/30 to 8/10/12/14/16 Decreased Self Heal Scaling: 7.5% to 3.5% Intelligence Decreased Ally Heal Scaling: 5% to 2.0% Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Undying Love (4) Decreased Cooldown: 100s -> 100/97.5/95/92.5/90s Artemis Aspect of the Wild Transgressor’s Fate (1) Decreased Heal: 15/23/30/37/45 -> 12/17/22/27/32 Decreased Heal Scaling: 5% -> 3% Strength Is now marked as a Healing Ability Bacchus Chug (1) Decreased Heal: 0/40/60/80/100/120 to 0/30/45/60/75/80 Is now marked as a Healing Ability Belch of the Gods (3) Decreased Anti-Heal: 40% -> 25% Baron Samedi Consign Spirits (2) Decreased Heal: 30/55/80/105/130 to 25/35/45/55/65 Decreased Missing Health Heal: 5% -> 3.0% Decreased Missing Health Scaling: 10% -> 5% Cooldown Rate Increased Movement Speed Buff: 25% -> 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% Is now marked as a Healing Ability Bellona Scourge (3) Decreased Heal Scaling: 10% -> 6% Physical Protection Cabrakan Enhanced Refraction Shield (2) Decreased Heal Per Target: 10/14/18/22/26 -> 8/11/14/17/20 Decreased Heal Scaling: 1% -> 0.75% Max Health Is now marked as a Healing Ability Cerberus Spirit Of Death (P) Decreased Healing Reduction: 40% -> 25% Soul Expulsion (3) Decreased Heal from Gods: 20/40/60/80/100 to 15/30/45/60/75 Decreased Heal from Minions: 12/19/26/33/40 to 10/15/20/25/30 Is now marked as a Healing Ability Cernunnos Shifter of Seasons (1) Decreased Spring Lifesteal: 4/5/6/7/8% to 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% Decreased Spring Heal Scaling: 15% -> 8% Intelligence Chaac Overflow (P) Decreased Heal Scaling: 20% to 12.5% Intelligence Rain Dance (3) Decreased Heal: 10/15/20/25/30 to 8/11/14/17/20 Decreased Heal Scaling: 5% -> 2.5% Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Cupid Share the Love (2) Decreased Heal: 20/35/50/65/80 to 15/25/35/45/55 Decreased Heal Scaling: 7.5% -> 3.5% Intelligence NEW: Now provides 10% Attack Speed when picked up. If an Ally picks up the Heart, Cupid also receives the Attack Speed buff. Is now marked as a Healing Ability Fields of Love (4) Decreased Heal: 60/95/130/165/200 -> 60/75/90/105/120 Decreased Heal Scaling: 20% -> 12.5% Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Aspect of Love Heart Bomb (1) Decreased Heal: 40/60/80/100/120 -> 25/40/55/70/85 Decreased Heal Scaling: 15% -> 8% Strength & Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Danzaburou Alluring Spirits (2) Decreased Heal Scaling: 5% -> 3.0% Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Fenrir Seething Howl (2) Decreased Lifesteal: 20% to 12% Guan Yu Conviction (1) Decreased Heal: 55/95/135/175/215 -> 45/65/85/105/125 Decreased Heal Scaling: 12.5% to 6% Intelligence Increased Ally Cooldown Reduction: 1s -> 1.5s Is now marked as a Healing Ability Aspect of the General Decreased Heal over Time: 8/16/24/32/40 6/11/16/21/26 Decreased Heal over Time Scaling: 3% -> 1.5% Intelligence Hades Devour Souls (3) Decreased Heal: 10/25/40/55/70 to 10/19/28/37/46 Decreased Heal Scaling: 7.5% -> 3.5% Protections and Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Hercules Mitigate Wounds Decreased Heal: 45/75/105/135/165 -> 40/60/80/100/120 Decreased Heal from Recent Damage Taken: 30/35/40/45/50% to 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% Is now marked as a Healing Ability Hua Mulan Spear Thrust (2) Decreased Heal: 20/30/40/50/60 -> 17/24/31/38/45 Is now marked as a Healing Ability Kali Marked for Death (P) Decreased Mark Kill Health Heal: 30% -> 20% Decreased Mark Assist Health Heal: 15% -> 7.5% Nimble Strike (1) Decreased Missing Health Heal: 10% to 6%. Is now marked as a Healing Ability Rupture (3) Decreased Heal: 20/35/50/65/80 -> 18/26/34/42/50 Decreased Heal per Stack: 10/13/16/19/22 -> 8/10/12/14/16 Decreased Heal per Stack Scaling: 7% -> 4% Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Aspect of Unbound Destruction Rupture (3) Decreased Heal: 10 -> 7 Decreased Heal Bonus per Level: 4 - 3 Destruction (4) Decreased Lifesteal: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% -> 10% at all ranks Mordred Cruel Strike (1) Decreased Heal Scaling: 45% Protections -> 25% Protections Is now marked as a Healing Ability Heart Slash (4) Decreased Heal Scaling: 20% -> 12.5% Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Neith Unravel (2) Decreased God Heal: 30/40/50/60/70 -> 25/32/39/46/54 Decreased Minion Heal: 15/20/25/30/35 -> 11/15/19/23/27 Decreased Heal Scaling: 10% -> 5% Intelligence Decreased Increased Heal Scaling: 10% -> 5% Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Nemesis Retribution (3) Decreased Heal of % Damage Blocked: 50% -> 40% Decreased Heal Scaling: 10% -> 5% Intelligence Odin Ring of Spears (4) Odin’s Ring of Spears will still fully block all healing. Pele Everlasting Flame (P) Decreased Lifesteal: 25% -> 15% Aspect of Obsidian (3) Decreased Fuel Heal Per Tick: 5/10/15/20/25 -> 4/7/10/13/16 Decreased Fuel Heal Scaling: 2.5% -> 1.25% Health from Items Decreased Amped Fuel Heal Per Tick: 10/20/30/40/50 -> 8/14/20/26/32 Decreased Amped Fuel Heal Per Tick: 5% -> 2.5% Health from Items Non-Healing Pass Adjustments “Pele has continued to perform very well, both in her Aspect and Non-Aspect versions. While we know a lot will change with this healing pass, we felt she needed additional adjustments still.” General Decreased Per Level Health: 97.5 -> 92.6 Pele will have 98 less Max Health at level 20. Pyroclast Decreased Initial Damage Scaling: 60% -> 55% Decreased Return Damage: 30 -> 25 Eruption Decreased Bonus Movement Speed Peak: 350% -> 275% Essentially this means Pele won’t cover as much ground upon activating her Eruption. Ra Solar Blessing (3) Decreased Heal: 12/24/36/48/60 -> 10/17/24/31/38 Is now marked as a Healing Ability Aspect of Thermotherapy (4) Searing Pain (4) Decreased Heal: 200/350/500/650/800 -> 150/250/350/450/550 Is now marked as a Healing Ability Rama - Not Healing Related General Increased Base Attack Speed: 0.953 -> 1 Increased Attack Speed Per Level: 1.51% -> 1.7% These were his intended numbers, but due to an issue he was not getting them. This is more a fix that will also help how his Attack Speed interacts with Attack Speed stims. Sobek Sickening Strike (3) Decreased Heal: 22/29/36/43/50 -> 18/23/28/33/38 Decreased Healing Reduction: 40% -> 25% Is now marked as a Healing Ability Sol Radiance (1) Decreased Heal Scaling: 2% -> 1.25% Intelligence Is now marked as a Healing Ability Thanatos Harvester of Souls (P) Decreased God Kill Heal: 25% -> 15% of their Max Health Death Scythe (1) Decreased Heal: 50% -> 35% of total damage done Decreased Health Cost: 6% -> 4% Health Is now marked as a Healing Ability Aspect of Reaping Soul Reap (3) Decreased Heal Scaling: 0.5% -> 0.3% Max Health Is now marked as a Healing Ability Thor Aspect of Thunderstruck Warrior’s Madness (P) Decreased Heal Scaling: 3% -> 2% Max Health Decreased Per Level Heal Scaling: 0.075% -> 0.04% Max Health Ullr Wield Axes/Wield Bow (4) Decreased Lifesteal: 8/13/18/23/28% -> 5/8/11/14/17% Yemoja Omi (P) Decreased Heal Duration: 6s -> 4s Decreased Heal Per Level: 0.2 -> 0.1 Mending Waters (2) Decreased Heal: 20/40/60/80/100 -> 15/25/35/45/55 Is now marked as a Healing Ability



Item Balance

Agility Relic (New Relic) “Quickplay has been a fun testing ground for different ideas, and one idea that players coming to the game seem to be enjoying is the ability to frequently dash in and out of combat along with higher projectile speeds for ranged gods. As we continue to work on the new player experience, we also have work to do on helping them transition out of the quickplay to see the full breadth of Smite. A part of this is ensuring tools they have come to enjoy exist in some way outside of their introduction. Agility Relic will now be a choice for all players that will compete with other relics, allowing it to exist but be a distinct tradeoff as it leaves quickplay. It also has a longer cooldown than it did and a unique melee god only benefit to contrast the ranged bonus it granted in quickplay. We do know this is a pretty large potential meta shakeup, so we are currently disabling this relic for Ranked Conquest. We will keep a close eye on how this performs, as well as how the bonus passive effects affect the overall game before we commit to enabling this in Ranked Conquest. It is also unique in being triggered by Shift, which was the default bind for quickplay for it. It will also utilize this bind which is modifiable.” Active: Dash in the direction you are currently moving. Cooldown: 10s. Passive (Ranged Only) : Your projectiles travel 40% faster. Passive (Melee gods only): Your Basic Attacks will lunge forward if an enemy is slightly outside of your Basic Attack range. This does not trigger if you are strafing or backpedaling. (There is cooldown logic to prevent chain dashing to targets trying to flee)

“Aside from the Healing adjustments we wanted to look at underperforming Tank and Bruiser itemization now that our previous balance pass has had a lot more time to settle. All items on this list were underperforming, especially to other items similar to them seeing success.”

Golden Blade Now builds from Battle Axe and Manchu’s Bow. Cost remains the same. Increased Strength: 20 -> 30

Shield Splitter Decreased Cost: 2450 -> 2400 Increased Strength: 35 -> 40

Erosion Increased Physical Protection: 25 -> 30 Increased Magical Protection: 15 -> 20

Leviathan’s Hide “Leviathan’s permanent health stacking is interesting, but we wanted to put more of the onus on the person holding the item to better optimize gaining stacks.” Removed: Gain 1 Max Health with enemy gods who hit you with Basic Attacks. New Passive: Gain 6 Max Health permanently when you damage an enemy god with a Basic Attack. Cooldown: 10s. Cooldown reduced by 0.5s when taking damage from an enemy god, once per ability or Basic Attack.

Berserker’s Shield Increased Cost: 2300 -> 2400 Increased Physical Protection: 20 -> 30 Increased Magical Protection: 10 -> 15

Musashi’s Dual Swords “Musashi’s was a good way behind the rest of the Critical Strike items and should be a compelling option for our more Melee focused Critical Strike users. This should move it in the right direction.” Decreased Cost: 2750 -> 2700 Increased Strength: 30 -> 35 Increased Bonus Movement Speed: 10% -> 15% Increased Bonus Speed Buff Duration: 4s -> 5s

Magi’s Cloak Decreased Cost: 2500 -> 2400 Increased Physical Protection: 30 -> 35 Increased Magical Protection: 30 -> 35

Genji’s Guard Increased Magical protection: 45 -> 50 Increased Cooldown Rate: 10 -> 15

Dwarven Plate “Of the trio of Late Game protection items, this was performing significantly behind the other two. We found an issue that could be a cause of this, as well as felt the item itself needed more bulk on its own.” Increased Physical Protection: 30 -> 35 Increased Magical Protection: 30 -> 35 Fixed an issue where this was only providing 10% and 20% of your Protections, rather than the intended 12.5% and 25%.

Draconic Scales Fixed an issue where the flat bonus protections from this item were not considered Item Protections for other items scaling. NOTE: Flat increases from items like this should contribute to Item Protections. Percentile increases like Dwarven Plate or the % portion of the stack of Draconic Scale do not. NOTE: We had reports of Spirit Robe also having this problem, but upon investigating concluded it is working correctly (As seen with Gladiator’s Shield). If you had reported this issue more details would be appreciated on the specific combination of effects you were trying to utilize.

Jade Scepter Decreased Intelligence: 105 -> 90 Increased Cooldown: 40s -> 60s



PTS Balance and Fixes

Heartwood Charm Fixed an issue on PTS where it was providing 20 Cooldown Rate instead of 10 as intended. (noting this since it was strong on PTS)

Breastplate Of Valor Reduced Healing Converted: 100% -> 25%

Regrowth Striders Increased Heal Duration: 5s -> 10s Decreased Heal Per Tick: 1% -> 0.5% Max Health

Blood-Soaked Shroud Decreased Enemy Heal: 1% -> 0.5% Max Health Decreased God Heal Bonus: 2% -> 1% Max Health

Spirit Robe Decreased Heal Per Tick: 1% -> 0.667% (6% Total down to 4% total).

Daybreak Gavel Decreased Cost: 2750 -> 2650 Increased Health: 275 -> 300 Decreased Max Stack Count: 4 -> 3 Increased Scaling Bonus Per Stack: 10% -> 15%

Baron Samedi Consign Spirits (2) Fixed an issue where the Speed Buff could stack on itself.

Princess Bari Spirit's Cadence (4) Fixed an issue where you could be healed while immune.

Sol Disapparate (3) Fixed an issue where you could be healed while immune.

General Fixed quite a few issues with specific types of heals working or not working with specific items. Fixed quite a few issues with item interactions, including selling Sanguine Lash for positive gold and Gluttonous Grimoire lacking its max damage cap. Special thanks to those who took time to play PTS this cycle. We found a lot and it is greatly appreciated.



