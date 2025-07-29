 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19400583 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Morning doggers, here's a little somethin' for ya!

STREET DOG LEGEND will be on sale for 10 days to celebrate peak hot-dog season. Go ahead and tell your friends to sling dogs for 25% off - it's a STEAL!

Today also brings a small hotfix for some tiny issues in the game.

— Permit container is hidden after all permits purchased and /or on day 28 in story mode

— Can no longer visit a certain somebody on day 28 in story mode

— Added a slight buffer period when making wrong turns in the skate minigame before you lose health

— Fixed some typos with bistro regulars

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3757981
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3757982
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3757983
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3757984
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link