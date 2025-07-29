Morning doggers, here's a little somethin' for ya!

STREET DOG LEGEND will be on sale for 10 days to celebrate peak hot-dog season. Go ahead and tell your friends to sling dogs for 25% off - it's a STEAL!

Today also brings a small hotfix for some tiny issues in the game.

— Permit container is hidden after all permits purchased and /or on day 28 in story mode

— Can no longer visit a certain somebody on day 28 in story mode

— Added a slight buffer period when making wrong turns in the skate minigame before you lose health

— Fixed some typos with bistro regulars