29 July 2025 Build 19400533 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The notebook can now be swapped between edit and view mode, where view mode renders markdown!

The single graphic I had in the story is now actually visible in view mode!

Coming soon: adding your own images to your notebook.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3147651
