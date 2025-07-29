 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19400500 Edited 29 July 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re thrilled to announce that Solitary Sentinel is now officially live on Steam! Dive into our modern roguelite reimagining of Space Invaders and experience strategic depth wrapped in minimalist visuals.

What’s New Since the Demo

  • Rescaling & Breakdown of Experience Gained
    We’ve added a clear, in-game breakdown of experience earned.

  • Solar Storm Mechanic
    If no enemies fall for 60 seconds, a dynamic solar storm sweeps in, damaging both enemies and the Sentinel until one is destroyed.

  • Faster Firing Rates
    Most weapons now fire more rapidly. Expect tighter target windows and faster-paced combat.

  • Lower Upgrade Requirements
    Many upgrade tiers now unlock earlier. Progress through your Sentinel’s arsenal and perks more fluidly, rewarding every wave.

Key Features

  • Simple Yet Deep Gameplay
    Command one Sentinel with intuitive controls, straightforward to learn, endlessly rich in tactics.

  • Strategic Upgrades
    Customize your loadout with weapon mods and perks that synergize in surprising ways.

  • Dynamic Targeting
    Switch between manual aim or Auto Aim to suit your playstyle.

  • Augmentable Waves
    Increase wave difficulty for greater loot rewards and risk-reward thrills.

  • Progressive Difficulty
    Survive longer to unlock higher challenge levels and new perks.

Limited-Time Launch Discount

Get 20% off during launch week! Don’t miss out on this special offer to start your Sentinel journey for less.

Join the Fight

Head over to the Steam Store Page now to grab your copy, leave a review, and share your best Sentinel runs!

Play Solitary Sentinel on Steam →

Thank you for your support—see you in the stars!

