We’re thrilled to announce that Solitary Sentinel is now officially live on Steam! Dive into our modern roguelite reimagining of Space Invaders and experience strategic depth wrapped in minimalist visuals.

What’s New Since the Demo

Rescaling & Breakdown of Experience Gained

We’ve added a clear, in-game breakdown of experience earned.

Solar Storm Mechanic

If no enemies fall for 60 seconds, a dynamic solar storm sweeps in, damaging both enemies and the Sentinel until one is destroyed.

Faster Firing Rates

Most weapons now fire more rapidly. Expect tighter target windows and faster-paced combat.

Lower Upgrade Requirements

Many upgrade tiers now unlock earlier. Progress through your Sentinel’s arsenal and perks more fluidly, rewarding every wave.

Key Features

Simple Yet Deep Gameplay

Command one Sentinel with intuitive controls, straightforward to learn, endlessly rich in tactics.

Strategic Upgrades

Customize your loadout with weapon mods and perks that synergize in surprising ways.

Dynamic Targeting

Switch between manual aim or Auto Aim to suit your playstyle.

Augmentable Waves

Increase wave difficulty for greater loot rewards and risk-reward thrills.

Progressive Difficulty

Survive longer to unlock higher challenge levels and new perks.

Limited-Time Launch Discount

Get 20% off during launch week! Don’t miss out on this special offer to start your Sentinel journey for less.

Join the Fight

Head over to the Steam Store Page now to grab your copy, leave a review, and share your best Sentinel runs!

Play Solitary Sentinel on Steam →

Thank you for your support—see you in the stars!