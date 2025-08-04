Hearken, cultists!

The Dead Gods have spoken, and their words will reshape the world we live in. New powers, cursed temptations, and the shifting faces of your adversaries await. Read below to prepare for changes that will test your devotion 👇

General

🗡️ A third save slot has been bestowed upon you—choose your fates wisely.

🗡️ An exit button now graces the mode selection screens, allowing for swifter escapes from indecision.

Sanctum

🗡️ The art of the followers’ slots has been refined, now harmonizing with the sanctum’s sacred panel.

Tales

🗡️ ​Cursed Items

A new item type emerges! Every item now has a 10% chance to be Cursed. These items bear additional effects—some perilous, some powerful. Beware: two Cursed Items cannot be merged.

️ 🗡️ The Shadow Dealer’s portrait now reveals the true Dealer, not his bodyguard.

🗡️ Remnants of different Gods now display more pronounced features in their art.

🗡️ Repentance (Defensive Stance):​​ Ailments changed to -2/-3 (up from -1/-2).

🗡️ ​Abyssal Temp & Void Tempo (Support Stances):​​ Now grant Block +4/+8.

🗡️ Old Town Tales now shimmer with more colors.

🗡️ Dungeons Enemies:​​ Sanity Damage increased to 4/8/12 by tier (up from 4/6/8).

🗡️ Old Town Enemies:​​ Critical Damage changed to 4/8/12 by tier (up from 6/6/6).

🗡️ Valour Enemies:​​ Critical Damage changed to 8/12/16 by tier (up from 6/6/12).

🗡️ Murderer:​​ Damage reduced to 10 (down from 12).

🗡️ Candleman:​​ Special Cooldown changed to 4 (up from 8).

🗡️ Pain Vessel:​​ Evasion increased to 10% (up from 5%).

🗡️ Stone Afflicted:​​ Block increased to 75 (up from 50).

🗡️ Sons of Valour:​ Hex action now uses Empowered Hex.

Bug Fixes

🗡️ Various missing localization issues have been exorcised.

🗡️ Valour Treasure events will now offer either Supplies or Gold, never both, as the Dead Gods intended.

🗡️ Sanctum notifications now appear as they should—no more silent omens.

🗡️ Preach Tales now share a single bar for all districts, uniting the faith.

🗡️ The Gods’ Hunger of Desire is once again truly desirable.

The Dead Gods whisper is not yet final, and the world will continue to shift beneath your feet. Remain vigilant, faithful cultists—greater changes and darker revelations await. Watch for our next updates, and prepare yourselves for what is yet to come!

Evil Gingerbreads

